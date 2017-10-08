‘Talent of the Year’ winners announced

PLATTSBURGH | The 2nd annual Talent of the Year Award winners have been announced.

This year’s winners include Mike Fischer in the professional devision, Michael McDonough and Luis Hernandez in the industrial devisions, Kristen Siskavich in the administrative/office devision and administrative/Office Division – Kristen Siskavich.

ETS’ Talent of the Year Awards honor individuals, throughout their three divisions in both New York and Vermont, who are outstanding performers and exemplify the promise of staffing excellency.

These recognitions from ETS mark the end of National Staffing Employee Week.

The week, established by the American Staffing Association, honors the contributions of the millions of employees working for staffing firms in support of businesses and the nation’s economy every workday.

× Expand Mike Fischer

PROFESSIONAL AWARD

Figuring out how to do things better is Mike Fischer’s job.

So when it came to his most recent career move, he knew there had to be a better way to go about his search and enlisted the help of ETS.

“It was time for a new job but I could not devote full time to the search myself. ETS solved that problem for me,” he said. “From my first contact with them, they were active and interested in my situation. I was able to continue working while ETS searched for me.”

With a unique background in a wide variety of challenges, from very high tech custom engineered solutions to high volume extreme reliability auto parts and low tech products that require team choreography from dozens of people, ETS knew his impressive quality background and forward thinking initiative would be the perfect fit at Norsk Titanium.

Fischer’s role plays a critical part in maintaining quality for both internal operations and for their suppliers. As the company continues to rapidly grow, his expertise will transition to a one-stop source for all things quality, to manager of a department of quality professionals that will keep up with that growth while maintaining Norsk’s high standards.

× Expand Michael McDonough Sr.

PLATTSBURGH INDUSTRIAL AWARD

When Michael McDonough Sr. came back to the North Country after serving in the army, he was surprised at how difficult it was to find a good job.