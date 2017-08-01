‘The Birds’ opens at Essex Theatre Company

× Expand Photo provided by the Essex Theatre Co. Actors, from left, Mireena Fleury, Rob Farkas and Martha Swan contend with terror and uncertainty in The Birds, a play by Conor McPherson, part of the Essex Theatre Company’s 25th season, now on stage in Essex.

ESSEX — The high-pitched wail of seagulls over the waterfront might appear like real-time warnings, hovering near the Masonic Lodge on Main Street.

At least for the next few weekends.

The summer production of “The Birds” opened on the Essex Theatre Company stage and is raising hairs and leaving questions behind:

What future have we here?

Based on the novelette by Daphne Du Maurier that inspired the film by Alfred Hitchcock, Irish playwright Conor McPherson took the terrifying scenario of humans fending off an attack of nature into the unknown.

With the first show he’s directed in 30 years, Wadham’s artist and sculptor Edward Cornell interpreted how characters face The Birds and an uncertain future.

“The narrator sets out into an echoing wasteland and is driven to abandon her own vision. No one ever thought nature was just going to eat us,” he said in announcing the show.

The narrator leaves a journal behind in McPherson’s expansion of Du Maurier’s tale, and the written words harbor a message, Cornell said, which may well be a warning.

In bringing life to McPherson’s existential, dystopian work, Cornell praised the cast: Martha Swan, Rob Farkas and Mireena Fleury, who are convincing in telling the tale.

“Trapped by the birds, terrified but undaunted, you instinctively believe them. And the mystery of theatre begins to breathe,” he said.

Behind the scenes, special effects teams collaborate to awaken the eerie predicament.

Live sound effects combine with strange noises and lights in this show.

Engineered by puppeteers Chastity Wardell, Elizabeth Hartwell and Sienna Fleury of Willsboro and Westport, the haunting comes alive under direction of Choreographer Emily Abruzzi.

Digital light projections were designed by Laura Sells-Doyle and engineered by Jim Carroll.

“You will be scared. You will be startled. You will be intrigued by the cubist, multi-focus set,” Cornell says of this production.

Tricks and surprises were created by the loving hand of Special Effects Coordinator Ray Matteau, Cornell allowed.

“You will see a fierce metal bird puppet thanks to Edna Coonrod,” Cornell said of the artwork.

“But mostly you will experience a great tale. Why do we love terror? The thriller concept isn’t peripheral — it’s why humans invented story telling.”