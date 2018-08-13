‘The Other Milhollands’ explored in Historical Society’s new program

× Expand Photo provided The life of suffragist Vida Milholland will be presented by the Ti Historical Society at their Aug. 17 program.

Photo provided Ti Historical Society will explore the life of John E. Milholland, who helped found the NAACP, in its new program.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free program entitled, “The Other Milhollands” on Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

“Most of us are quite familiar with the life of Inez Milholland. There are documentaries, biographies and a great deal of attention given to this remarkable woman,” said Diane O’Connor who will present the program. “However, Inez’ father John and sister Vida are also accomplished individuals in their own right and they too, deserve a look.”

John E. Milholland, born in 1860, was a journalist, politician, inventor and publisher who helped found the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He was an owner of the Ticonderoga Sentinel newspaper and a key progressive figure of the early 1900s.

“He corresponded with the great minds of his day,” said O’Connor. “From W.E.B. DuBois to Eamon deValera, his influence was important. The Historical Society is fortunate to have his diaries in their collection, and they reveal a passionate and involved man.”

Vida Milholland was born in 1888 and, while not as well known as her sister, she was also a committed suffragist who is often overshadowed by her famous sister. “Vida sold some of her jewelry to help finance Inez’ speaking tour supporting suffrage,” said O’Connor.

“She was one of the first to be arrested for picketing the White House in July 1917 and, following Inez’ death, she gave up her own career as a concert soprano to work for suffrage. She was, in many ways, the keeper of the flame for both Inez and John.”

The Milhollands were a significant influence in the Adirondacks. All are buried in Lewis near their “Meadowmont” estate (now a school of music).

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program and refreshments will be served. Additional information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.