‘The Secret Garden’ at Warrensburg High School

× Expand Photo provided Pictured are senior cast and crew members, in back row: James Cunniffe, Jack Binder, John Kelly, Garry Ross; Middle row: Carter Germaine, Jacob Johnson, Olivia McNeil; Front row: Mariah Nissen and Natalie Davey. Missing from photo are: Nick Putney, Greg Shambo, and Kayla Casey.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg High School Drama Club presents “The Secret Garden” musical on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 22-24, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by James Corriveau, a cast and crew of approximately 45 students bring to life the classic, hauntingly beautiful story of a young Mary Lennox, who after the death of her parents in India, is sent back to England to live with her widowed uncle and his wheelchair-bound son. In a house where she is surrounded by memories of the past, will Mary be able to find her aunt’s treasured garden, and with the help of spirited employees of the manor, awaken and heal the souls of those who live in the house? Book by Marsh Norman and music by Lucy Simon. Tickets are $9, seniors and students $7. For information or tickets call (518) 623-2861 x-222.