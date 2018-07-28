‘The Wiz’ lands in Ti

TICONDEROGA | A musical adaption of a classic children’s book will land at the Hancock House later this month.

A troupe of 30 teens under the umbrella of Very Merry Theatre will perform “The Wiz,” based on the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” on July 31 at 2 p.m.

“If this will be your first time attending a Very Merry Theatre production, I think you will be delighted,” said event coordinator June Curtis. “A unique 19th century style theatre wagon full of fledgling actors, participating in a fantastic two-week summer program, will roll into town and turn the Hancock House lawn into a live theatre venue.”

After six days of rehearsals, the teens go on a jam-packed tour presenting as many as ten performances throughout Vermont and Ticonderoga, Curtis said.

“Most of the teens appear in at least two roles and have back stage responsibilities as well, providing a well-rounded theatre experience. Children of all ages are welcome,” she said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. In case of rain, the alternate site is the Knights of Columbus Pavilion behind 103 Montcalm St.

The Very Merry Theatre is one of several events promoted by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce during “A Summer of Fun.” This performance is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Historical Society with funding from the Town of Ticonderoga as part of the Cultural Arts Initiative and Stewarts Shops.

For more information, contact the Hancock House at 518 585-7868 or via email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.