‘Traffic triangle’ sparks concerns

× Who owns the triangular traffic island located at the intersection of state Route 9 and Olmstedville Road is a matter to be determined. The county engineer said if it is determined to be county-owned, Warren County would repair it when funds are available. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE — The state may repair a deteriorating traffic circle — if it is determined the state in fact owns it.

Michael Arthur, the State Department of Transportation’s resident engineer for Warren County, told a local resident he has been discussing the issue with Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett.

“Once discussions conclude, we’ll know more about the fate of the triangle,” Arthur wrote.

Patrick Powers contacted the governor’s office regarding the traffic island at the intersection of state Route 9 and Olmstedville Road in Pottersville. He received an email response from Arthur, who said the governor referred the matter to the DOT.

Arthur responded to Powers with a letter, dated July 12, attached to his email.

Arthur said part of the discussion involved removing the traffic island entirely.

“If it does indeed remain, and if it is determined that DOT has maintenance jurisdiction over it, we will perform maintenance work on it as resources permit,” Arthur wrote,

Residents have raised issues about the triangle, including deteriorated curbing, sunken storm sewer grates, and a lamp post that is not working.

Leggett said he spoke with the DOT and was told there was no money in the budget for repairs, now, but if a larger project was scheduled for the area the traffic triangle could be included.

Regarding the non-working lamp, a suggestion was made to connect solar panels to the street lamp, rather than running an electrical line to the traffic island.

Clark also said there are holes in the fence at the Pottersville basketball court, which have not been fixed.

Powers said the basketball court is used a lot in the summer, and kids even play when it is too dark. He recommended lighting and a drinking fountain be installed. One resident said the basketball court could be a project for an Eagle Scout candidate.

David Gross of the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Company spoke about the importance of the local Emergency Medical Service. He said having EMS in Pottersville reduces response time from father away EMS units. He said 85 percent of the fire department’s calls are EMS-related.