‘Truly transparent town hall’ planned for Dems seeking to unseat Stefanik

Candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will participate in the “The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” at SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Photo by Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH | Candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District will face off in a forum this weekend.
“The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” will be held at the E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hawkins Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.
The forum is the second grassroots event for congressional hopefuls seeking to bump off Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to be held this year following a panel last month in South Glens Falls.
The group Change Through Action and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Institute for Ethics in Public Life and the Center for Community Engagement are branding the event as non-partisan candidate forum open to all.
The mission is to “provide a truly engaging, educational and authentic town hall-style dialogue between the people of the district and the district’s 2018 congressional candidates,” the group said in a statement.
Julia Devine (Center for Community Engagement) and Dr. Jonathan Slater (Institute for Ethics in Public Life) will moderate.
“All questions will come directly from audience members with questions being chosen via lottery and not pre-screened or pre-selected in any way,” said organizers in a press release.
Past affairs have focused on candidates introducing themselves to voters and criticizing Stefanik — not necessarily going after each other.
But that may change as nine candidates seek to distinguish themselves from the pack, which shows no signs of winnowing ahead of the April 12 deadline to file petitions to get on the ballot.
SPUR OF ACTIVITY
Local Democrats aren’t making endorsements.
“We made a decision as a committee to not make an endorsement of a candidate,” said Clinton County Democratic Committee Chair Sara Rowden. “The feeling was very strong to let this primary play out the Democratic way.”
Rowden said the majority of other committees in the 12-county district are in the same situation.
“I think it’s very positive that there’s this many people interested,” Rowden said. “It’s problematic in a way, but exciting so many people are running for this position, which has not been this way in the past.”
Former Rep. John McHugh had only token opponents, Rowden said.
A record number of women are running in the 2018 elections, including five in this race, a measure Rowden said is important.
Voters who follow politics are paying close attention to the primary, Rowden acknowledged. But there also appears to be a sense of broader engagement amongst the public.
“I think last year’s election was a real wake-up call for a lot of people,” Rowden said.
A person familiar with Democratic party leadership in Clinton County said the right candidate will strengthen the party while also building their own campaign operation.
“We want to see a strong winner emerge from the primary process who has built the party and a strong grassroots operation,” the person said.
Stefanik defeated Mike Derrick, a Peru native, in 2016 by 35 points — the largest spread of any federal Republican lawmaker in the state.
The nine declared candidates seeking the nomination in 2018 present a mish-mash of professional backgrounds, political experience and fundraising operations.
Stefanik raised about $3.1 million in her re-election effort, out-fundraising Derrick by about 3 to 1.
“I think people in Clinton County are eager to see a mix of an ability to do the job, and the ability to win,” said the source, who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly. “The people who have a background in one or the other, and ability to demonstrate either, are going to be viewed most favorably.”
Each candidate must obtain 1,250 signatures to gain ballot access.
Rowden was heartened that all candidates pledged to support the eventual nominee.
And she encouraged the candidates — all of whom but one will fall short in clinching the nomination — to use their increased name recognition garnered during their campaigns for a future run for state or local office.
STRAW POLL
The forum on Feb. 17 will conclude with a straw poll.
While scientifically inaccurate, candidates have used them to tout what they have said is frontrunner status.
Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator, claimed a victory after she won the straw poll in South Glens Falls with 23 percent of the 176 participants casting their votes.
Patrick Nelson, a political activist, won a straw poll at Clinton Community College last November. Paired with his 17 percent showing last month, he has since billed himself as a frontrunner using a weighted average of the two.
Organizers at the South Glens Falls forum said they hoped the event paired with the poll would winnow away the field.
It didn’t work: A ninth candidate joined the race later that month.
All Democratic candidates have confirmed their attendance for Saturday. Cobb and Nelson join Tanya Boone, Don Boyajian, Sara Idleman, Ronald Kim, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni and Katie Wilson.
Russell Finley, who is challenging Stefanik for the Republican nomination, will also attend.
Stefanik was invited, but unable to attend, organizers said.