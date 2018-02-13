‘Truly transparent town hall’ planned for Dems seeking to unseat Stefanik

× Candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will participate in the “The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” at SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | Candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District will face off in a forum this weekend.

“The People’s Forum: A Truly Transparent Town Hall” will be held at the E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hawkins Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

The forum is the second grassroots event for congressional hopefuls seeking to bump off Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to be held this year following a panel last month in South Glens Falls.

The group Change Through Action and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Institute for Ethics in Public Life and the Center for Community Engagement are branding the event as non-partisan candidate forum open to all.

The mission is to “provide a truly engaging, educational and authentic town hall-style dialogue between the people of the district and the district’s 2018 congressional candidates,” the group said in a statement.

Julia Devine (Center for Community Engagement) and Dr. Jonathan Slater (Institute for Ethics in Public Life) will moderate.

“All questions will come directly from audience members with questions being chosen via lottery and not pre-screened or pre-selected in any way,” said organizers in a press release.

Past affairs have focused on candidates introducing themselves to voters and criticizing Stefanik — not necessarily going after each other.

But that may change as nine candidates seek to distinguish themselves from the pack, which shows no signs of winnowing ahead of the April 12 deadline to file petitions to get on the ballot.

SPUR OF ACTIVITY

Local Democrats aren’t making endorsements.

“We made a decision as a committee to not make an endorsement of a candidate,” said Clinton County Democratic Committee Chair Sara Rowden. “The feeling was very strong to let this primary play out the Democratic way.”

Rowden said the majority of other committees in the 12-county district are in the same situation.

“I think it’s very positive that there’s this many people interested,” Rowden said. “It’s problematic in a way, but exciting so many people are running for this position, which has not been this way in the past.”

Former Rep. John McHugh had only token opponents, Rowden said.