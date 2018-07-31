‘Uncooperative’ boaters cause extended search

CHESTERTOWN | A boating accident on Loon Lake two weeks ago, in which an operator was charged with boating while intoxicated (BWI), resulted in an extensive search because boaters refused to cooperate with authorities.

An approximately three-hour search, including the calling in of a search helicopter, was called off at about 1 a.m.

On July 21 around 9:45 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Chestertown Fire Department, along with the Warren County Marine Rescue Team, responded to a reported collision on Loon Lake involving two boats. According to a press release issued by Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joshua Lopez, the operator of a pontoon boat, Philip Rinaldi, 28, was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Rinaldi was subsequently charged with BWI.

Lopez said Rinaldi and the other, unnamed individuals on the pontoon boat were uncooperative with officers on scene, and as a result, an extensive search began, including Medflight being called to the scene.

Chestertown Fire Chief Daren Harvey said the operator and/or passengers of the smaller boat were not located after combing the surface of the lake three or four times.

“The person who struck the boat was not giving information and we didn’t know if we had people in water or not,” he said.

Harvey said with such an incident, the Warren County Marine Rescue team is automatically toned out.

Warren County Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure said the team is comprised of volunteers from different departments.

“We have volunteer divers, handlers and boat operators from six different fire departments,” LaFlure said.

Some fire departments have divers while some just have boats. The county’s Department of Public Safety has purchased a lot of equipment for the marine rescue team, which LaFlure said can be expensive, such as underwater communication equipment that allows divers to speak to each other and to the officers on the surface.

The home fire chief will be the incident commander and depending on the call, will have the marine rescue team stand by at a fire station or a staging area. The county Emergency Services Office also dispatches a fire coordinator and EMS coordinator to every marine rescue call. The incident commander makes the call as to whether the effort needs boats, divers or both.

Harvey requested three boats and the Medflight helicopter which ultimately ended the search.

“The helicopter landed and one guy broke down and started talking,” Harvey said.

Harvey said authorities also got statements from three different people saying the other vessel drove away.

Rich Konig, Town of Chester boating safety officer on Loon Lake, said the next day he searched for a small fishing boat with signs of damage but could not locate the vessel. He said he spoke to people on shore who heard the collision followed by yelling.

Konig was hired as a seasonal boating safety officer before the summer boating season began. He said this was the most serious incident he has heard of on Loon Lake since a jet ski ran over the leg of a person on an inner-tube last year.

In 2017, Alex West was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for the boating death of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue on Lake George. Prosecutors alleged that West was under the influence of drugs when the boat he was operating struck another boat.

John Nick, president of Loon Lake Park District Association, said he believes the operators of both boats were breaking the law and careless with operation of their vessels which, he said, puts everyone in jeopardy.