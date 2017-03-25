‘Underground Sounds’ to kick off April 6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gabe Dickens Photography Matt Hall

PLATTSBURGH — In wake of the closure of two area alt-music venues last year, metal and alternative music is finding a home at one of the city’s oldest businesses.

A new concert series, Underground Sounds, will kick off at the Monopole on April 6 with a performance by local singer/songwriter Kevin Lewis.

The series is being organized by Matt Hall, a musician and Syracuse transplant that has been an active member of the Plattsburgh music scene for a number of years.

Hall, 29, said that he looks forward to “mixing things up” in the local music scene, and introducing residents to bands they may have never heard.

Two separate concert series will be operated under the Underground Sounds umbrella: “New Sounds” and “Deconstruction.”

“The idea is to offer something totally different each week, and hopefully introduce folks to something they may not have heard otherwise,” Hall said in a news release.

According to Hall, “New Sounds” will bring to Plattsburgh a mix of folk, pop and rock bands.

“Stuff that’s less abrasive,” he joked.

Meanwhile, “Deconstruction” will showcase punk rock, heavy metal and experimental artists.

“Deconstruction is a little more aggressive,” Hall told the Sun. “It’s not always for everyone, but it’s nice to have it in place.”

Each installment of the new series will be held at the Monopole, a historic bar first opened in the 1800s. Admission is free, and all the shows will start at 9 p.m., according to Hall.

“The idea is to run these shows a little bit earlier,” he said, noting that most concerts in Plattsburgh don’t begin until later in the night and usually run past midnight. “We’re hoping that’s part of the appeal — that people can come out on weeknights.”

When asked if he thought that there was enough support in the area to sustain an alternative music series, Hall said he was unsure.

Sometimes there is enough support, he said.

“It’s not consistent, that’s for whatever reason. I can’t say why,” said Hall. “I think in theory the support is there, but in terms of numbers, it’s unpredictable.”

To all the alternative music fans out there, Hall said: “If [you] appreciate that kind of stuff, come out and make it happen.”

The first performance of the series, by Kevin Lewis, is slated for April 6 at 9 p.m. For a full schedule of upcoming concerts, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.