‘Wall of Honor’ spotlights NACS alumni

ELLENBURG | Cindy Hoff’s son joined the Army right out of high school.

At the age of 19, he was deployed to Afghanistan, and what it means to serve in the military had new weight in her mind.

He was leaving everything behind, his family and friends, and going into danger.

“It wasn’t until he was in the military and in Afghanistan that I realized the true sacrifice,” Hoff said.

For the next nine months she was anxious, waiting to hear him say the words: “Mom, I’m okay.”

It’s Hoff’s experience, as an advisor to the Northern Adirondack Central School’s (NACS) Key Club, that inspired the school’s new Wall of Honor, a permanent exhibit designed to memorialize the military experience of local alumni.

The display was spearheaded by the NACS Key Club, a group of students dedicated to serving the community with projects designed to give back.

Students worked for two years on conceptualizing, designing and building the Wall of Honor, which stands now in the lobby of the high school.

Strips of wood are set against a red brick background, rows and rows of photos with men and women in their uniforms lining the shelves. “Wall of Honor” hangs above in big, bold black letters.

Students, alongside faculty, community members and alumni, unveiled the new display last week.

Nearly 80 alumni are already on the list to be displayed, and the unveiling saw 30 already affixed there, according to Hoff.

“The kids enjoyed it and I think they realized how important it was to honor our military,” she said.

Anyone in the military, or who has a family member who served, is encouraged to contact the NACS office to learn how to submit your information for the Wall of Honor. Submissions are still being accepted, both from NACS alumni and former students of the Ellenburg, Lyon Mountain and Altona schools.

For Hoff, the wall will serve as a constant reminder of the sacrifice of men and women all around the country just like her son.

She can still remember what it was like when her son came home.

When he flew back from Afghanistan, she flew out to the base to meet him.

“Every time they said the bus was coming — the joy, the happiness, the anticipation. It was amazing,” she said.

When he stepped off that bus?

“All I could see was my son. It was the most amazing feeling.”