‘Watering Tub’ still a matter of concern for Horicon

× Expand Photo via Facebook Brant Lake Watering Tub

BRANT LAKE — The Town of Horicon is continuing to post a “Notice of Non-Potability” on the town’s website, warning residents and visitors the state Department of Health is strongly recommending people not drink water from the “Watering Tub.”

Town Supervisor Matt Simpson said the Watering Tub, a spring-fed water source in Brant Lake, has failed tests for coliform four times in five months.

The state’s recommendation is a disappointment to thousands of people who come to the spring, he said.

Simpson said he has even had people call from Albany to see if the spring was open before making the trip.

“We’ve sanitized everything, and we get a clean test and the next month it fails,” Simpson said.

Although the water fails for coliform, Simpson said, he has been told the coliform isn’t the issue, but that coliform takes the same pathway as E.coli, which has been cause for closing Million Dollar Beach in Lake George several times this spring.

Officials have blamed the rain and storm water runoff for closing the lake. Simpson said the area has received 40 percent more rain this year than last.

“We’ve had to close the spring, and after four times I can’t safely protect the public,” Simpson said.

Keeping surface water out of the spring is not an easy fix.

“The board has authorized me to talk to our town engineer and we are going to come up with a plan for what we can do, for what we are up against,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he believes the entire structure at the Tub, specifically a concrete block wall with a roof that surrounds the spring, needs to be rebuilt.

But the town has a lot of other priorities now, and he is hoping people will get over the shock of not having the water before the town attempts to correct the situation.

“I am confident we are going to get this thing solved, but it will take time to ensure it’s done right,” Simpson said.

In other business, the Town Board authorized the hiring of lifeguards for the beaches on Mill Pond and in Adirondack.

Hiring lifeguards has not been easy.

“We’ve had an issue trying to find lifeguards for the town, but we started working with Chester and have our programs working in concert,” Simpson said.

The lifeguard program supervisor is a Chester employee.

“We did this last year, the first year we did it, and it worked out well,” Simpson said.

The supervisor said the program has started offering swimming lessons, and will continue this year.

The board authorized the town to pay the lifeguards at $13.40 per hour, but as of Tuesday, Simpson did not know how many guards would be on staff.