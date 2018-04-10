‘We can fix this,’ Ratigan tells crowd in unorthodox campaign event

Television personality takes group on philosophical journey into cause of nation’s ills — and how to fix them

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Dylan Ratigan, a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, delivers comments at the Plattsburgh Public Library on April 4, 2018. PLATTSBURGH | As people began trickling into the Plattsburgh Public Library, Dylan Ratigan darted around the room shaking hands. “Thanks for coming,” he said. “Hope you argue with me.” A man who identified himself as “Dave” called out to him: “I got your back.” “I got yours,” Ratigan replied. The second-floor room swelled to about 40 constituents last Wednesday — including many young people, a rarity as events and forums for candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District have tended to be dominated by Baby Boomers. Ratigan, a former cable news personality and entrepreneur, dispensed with the typical campaign stump speech, opting to instead engage the audience in a technique he called “looping” — better known as the Socratic method, or when a questioner attempts to stimulate discussion through argumentative dialogue. “There are a million parts of the conversation,” he said. “But we don’t even have the space in the country to have the conservation.” × Expand Pete DeMola “All roads lead to Rome," said Dylan Ratigan. "And Rome is a small group of individuals crafting policies to ensure they benefit and everyone else suffers." HOW DID WE GET HERE? The result was a two-hour freewheeling group discussion predicated on two basic questions: “How did a country this good end up like this?” Ratigan said. “And how do we fix this?” Peter Regnier of Plattsburgh traced the discord back to the Industrial Revolution. “They bilked people across the country.” Ratigan sprang across the room, trailed by a cameraman, and pointed at the 1896 presidential election, widely considered by historians to be a realignment that saw U.S. politics take a pro-business tilt after William McKinley defeated William Jennings Bryan in a dramatic contest. “And that’s when voter participation collapsed in this country,” Ratigan said, citing the collapse of the Populist Party. Turnout following that election saw a 30 percent drop, he said, a number that has never recovered. Elizabeth Gorevic of Plattsburgh recalled the cultural shift that saw the Flower Power era give way to Yuppies in the 1980s. “Democrats never stood up to them,” Gorevic said. Another piped in: “What about taking us off the gold standard?” Matthew Waite, a Plattsburgh criminal defense attorney, cited the Powell Memo — the 1971 riposte by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell against consumer advocate Ralph Nader’s calls for increased scrutiny of big business that became the blueprint of the modern conservative movement.

And still others discussed the concept of “relative fear” and the rise of big business. Ratigan, who turns 46 next week, finessed the questions and probed the questioners. “You guys know what politics is?” he said. “It’s raising bunch of money and doing a poll to see what everyone is afraid of, and most wants. Then you take money and tell people, ‘I’m going to give you what you most want, and my opponent will give you everything you’re afraid of’ — it’s an emotional transaction.” Gridlock, he said, is baked into the political system. “The federal government has more power saying ‘no’ than saying ‘yes.’” The Saranac Lake native drilled down into the core of his campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this November: Americans are no longer having a public discussion, which the first-time candidate believes has led to an erosion of public discourse. That lack of broader conversation — including input from the working class — has in turn led to the absence of policies that benefit them. Ratigan asked if President Donald Trump was the product of a broken system. “He didn’t break it,” said Steve Irman of Saranac Lake. “He made it worse.” Irman said ex-President Barack Obama got a raw deal, and as the White House teeters from scandal to scandal, the American public should also be held accountable. “It’s not just the leadership,” he said. Another added: “He’s a symptom. He just bubbled to the surface.” Caleb Branham of Plattsburgh said he is not a Trump supporter, but acknowledged his election revealed people wanted a change. Waite said the media is partially to blame for the ascendance of Trump. The lawyer supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, but said the candidate was stiffed by a national media who prefers a horse race over policy discussions, and is incentivized to promote conflict. “I do think the media has a large effect on all this comes out,” Waite said. The discussion continued for nearly an hour. “Don’t you think the way to fix politics is to talk to each other?” Ratigan asked.

But the unconventional approach didn’t sit well with everyone. “We came here to meet you,” said Stephen Martin of Plattsburgh. “It sounds like a college freshman political science class.” “Maybe this country needs that,” injected a woman. Martin pressed Ratigan for actual solutions. “I will answer that,” he said. But he first asked the crowd what one candidate could do to course-correct the country. “You become one of the many Democrats we’ll get elected in 2018,” said Ed Davis, of Peru. “Get a majority in the House and Senate and get something done. These guys still can’t get anything done because they’re caught up in their own self interest.” Waite pointed at the lack of voter engagement, and said people should be automatically enrolled upon turning 18. “We need to reteach these people how to collaborate with each other,” said Regnier. Towards the end of the evening, most of the 40 people in the room got a chance to speak. CONSTANT CONVERSATION Ratigan leaned in for the reveal. “A broken political system is one where there is no dialogue,” he said. “The way to repair that is to open up that political system. Every gate in the political system is designed to make it easier for people to disenfranchise people.” If elected, Ratigan acknowledged he would be one of just 435 lawmakers in the House. The only way to fix what he claims is a broken system is for a lawmaker who is from the district to have a constant dialogue with their constituents. “And it’s in that a conversation that a trust develops,” Ratigan said. “We can cultivate those developments and get ideas to a find way to represent them. We’ve abandoned how we engage in dialogue. We know the answers to these questions — we’re not talking about them.” As the progressive resistance movement has taken root even deep in the Adirondack Mountains, Democrats nationwide are chomping at the bit to flip the House from Republican control. Democrats need a net gain of 24 seats, and must capture two Republican-held seats to take the Senate. And Ratigan may benefit from historical precedent. Since the end of the Civil War, the president’s party has lost seats in 35 out of the 38 midterm elections, according to Cook Political Report.

Republican incumbents have a multitude of Democratic challengers in every race nationwide, and Ratigan said he has already been in touch with many of them. If successful in his bid, the candidate pledged to work with these other “New Democrats” to forge a new frontier in how cultural dialogue is being conducted. But, he acknowledged: “You only control yourself.” And first he must get through a primary. Six other Democrats are running for the nomination, including Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson. Petitions must be filed by Thursday, and more than one candidate who passes the 1,250 signature threshold will lead to a primary election on June 26. Lynn Kahn, a institutional psychologist, is also running as an independent and on the Green Party line. Like his primary challengers, Ratigan skimmed over the fact that he was running in a primary contest, and did not mention Stefanik in his remarks (although he did cite Mastrianni as a candidate who knows far more about health care than he does). Ratigan said he wants an opportunity to facilitate dialogue like this session every day on a regular basis: A representative’s job, he said, is to draw from the deep well of constituent knowledge. The conversation turned to hot-button issues, including the low milk prices crippling local dairy producers, gun control, health care for veterans and the role of unions in modern-day society. “I can go for hours, but I feel like its abusive to human beings,” Ratigan said. Class dismissed. LOOKING TOWARDS JUNE Ratigan said he was confident he has secured enough signatures ahead of Thursday’s filing deadline, and touted a muscular fundraising operation despite his late entry to the race just six weeks ago. “Right now, money is coming in between $150,000 and $200,000 per month, so it won’t take long to catch up,” he said. The first-time candidate, who also co-owns a hydroponic farming company, previously said he would aggressively seek small dollar donations online, citing his people-powered approach designed to activate a sector of the electorate who has largely sat out elections.