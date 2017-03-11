‘Willy Wonka’ ready to roll at Ti Elementary

Ticonderoga Elementary School doing classic play for annual spring musical

by

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Elementary School Music Department’s spring musical will be the popular “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The play based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel is something they’ve never tried before, music teacher Wayne Chagnon Jr. said.

“This is our 18th year of doing this,” he said. “We don’t repeat. We came up with ideas and willowed it down. This was a parent suggestion.”

The musical is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Elementary School auditorium.

It will feature students in 3rd through 5th grades playing instruments and singing all the characters in the musical, including the Oompa Loompas.

The play’s basic premise is that a young boy wins a tour through the most incredible chocolate factory in the world, led by the world’s most unusual candy maker.

“A lot of the kids have been putting their own interpretations into the play,” Chagnon said. “We like their input. They’re a lot of laughs.”

The Oompa Loompas love chocolate. Wonka, visiting Loompaland, tells the Oompa-Loompas that they can come live at his factory and eat all the cocoa beans they want if they’ll agree to work for him. So they manufacture candy and sarcastically dispense songs of advice.

The book was filmed twice, in 1975 and 2005, and is the subject of a Broadway play now in rehearsal to open April 23.

The Elementary School Library Book Fair will be the same night as the musical, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school.

