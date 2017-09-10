‘Women of Distinction’ ceremony to spotlight local women

PLATTSBURGH | The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) later this month will shine a light on the lives of four local women.

Mary Skillan, Barbara Rice, Meg LeFevre and Anastasia Pratt have been named as this year’s Women of Distinction Award winners, and a ceremony in their honor is slated for Sept. 21.

The four award winners were each chosen for their strength of character, service to the community and dedication to learning and encouraging self-confidence and leadership.

LIFELONG IMPACT

Skillan, 63, will be this year’s recipient of the Lifelong Impact Award.

Best known for her seven-year tenure at the Newman Center on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh, Skillan serves as the director of campus ministry and coordinator of Christian formation for St. John the Baptist Church.

“I had absolutely no idea I was even nominated,” Skillan told The Sun.

“I am honored and humbled.”

The best thing about her job?

Being a source of support for young college students.

“Just recently, I had a young woman reach out to me because she was in a precarious situation and was looking for support,” Skillan said.

“I guess just the fact that she trusted me enough to seek my help — and I’ve had other students come to me — knowing that they feel comfortable enough with me means a lot.”

And though she’s the Catholic campus minister, Skillan wants SUNY Plattsburgh students to know that she’s always there for them:

“I want the students to know that I’m here for them, and I want them to look at me as part of their support system — whether they’re Catholic or not.”

Skillan just recently hosted a spaghetti dinner at the Newman Center to welcome international students to the Plattsburgh campus.

“I think especially this year, it’s been very important with the climate in our country that they know they’re welcome and that they can be safe here,” she said.

Another event, the annual Welcome Back Brunch at the Newman Center, is slated for this Sunday.

TRAILBLAZER

Rice, who chairs the Franklin County Board of Legislators, will be honored with the Distinguished Trailblazer Award.