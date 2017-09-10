‘Women of Distinction’ ceremony to spotlight local women

PLATTSBURGH | The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) later this month will shine a light on the lives of four local women.
Mary Skillan, Barbara Rice, Meg LeFevre and Anastasia Pratt have been named as this year’s Women of Distinction Award winners, and a ceremony in their honor is slated for Sept. 21.
The four award winners were each chosen for their strength of character, service to the community and dedication to learning and encouraging self-confidence and leadership.
LIFELONG IMPACT
Skillan, 63, will be this year’s recipient of the Lifelong Impact Award.
Best known for her seven-year tenure at the Newman Center on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh, Skillan serves as the director of campus ministry and coordinator of Christian formation for St. John the Baptist Church.
“I had absolutely no idea I was even nominated,” Skillan told The Sun.
“I am honored and humbled.”
The best thing about her job?
Being a source of support for young college students.
“Just recently, I had a young woman reach out to me because she was in a precarious situation and was looking for support,” Skillan said.
“I guess just the fact that she trusted me enough to seek my help — and I’ve had other students come to me — knowing that they feel comfortable enough with me means a lot.”
And though she’s the Catholic campus minister, Skillan wants SUNY Plattsburgh students to know that she’s always there for them:
“I want the students to know that I’m here for them, and I want them to look at me as part of their support system — whether they’re Catholic or not.”
Skillan just recently hosted a spaghetti dinner at the Newman Center to welcome international students to the Plattsburgh campus.
“I think especially this year, it’s been very important with the climate in our country that they know they’re welcome and that they can be safe here,” she said.
Another event, the annual Welcome Back Brunch at the Newman Center, is slated for this Sunday.
TRAILBLAZER
Rice, who chairs the Franklin County Board of Legislators, will be honored with the Distinguished Trailblazer Award.
Rice became the first woman ever to chair the Franklin County Board of Legislators earlier this year.
Since being elected in 2013, Rice cites being named as chair as her greatest point of pride:
“I was really surprised at how much attention it got,” she said.
“We need to work at getting more women into politics. The last thing I would want is to be the last woman elected chair.”
Right now, Rice — alongside her fellow legislators — is working on securing state funding for broadband expansion in Franklin County.
“Franklin County did not receive any funding in the first round,” she said. “I believe we needed to be more proactive in terms of working with broadband providers.
“I believe we will have a few (providers) bid in this next round of funding.”
COMMUNITY LEADER
Clinton County Historian Anastasia Pratt will receive the Distinguished Community Leader Award.
Pratt, who also works as an assistant professor at SUNY Empire, says that a moment that has always stuck with her is a time when she was able to see one of her students succeed:
“One of the proudest moments for me — well, one of my students won the Chancellor’s Award,” she said.
“What I take most pride in on a daily basis is being able to help people.”
Pratt is currently working on a project that aims to chronicle the stories of Clinton County veterans who served in World War II.
When she got the call that she would be recognized as a Woman of Distinction, Pratt was overwhelmed.
“It is such a huge honor,” she said. “I think I was speechless for about a week after I’d heard.
“It’s overwhelming. I’m incredibly grateful.”
PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENT
This year’s Distinguished Personal Achievement Award will go to Plattsburgh Town Councilor Meg LeFevre.
“It feels exciting, and a little bit intimidating,” she said, of receiving the award — noting that she was honored to be among the present and past award recipients.
LeFevre, first elected in 2014, has worn a lot of different hats over the years:
From serving on a myriad of subcommittees as town councilor, to working as an auditor and educator, to working on the Mike Derrick congressional campaign last year — Lefevre has served the community in a number of capacities for a years.
When asked what she was most proud of in her career thus far, Lefevre said:
“Being part of a progressive team at the town. We work efficiently and work together to move our town and our region forward.”
The 2017 Women of Distinction Awards ceremony is slated for Sept. 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the West Side Ballroom. The ceremony will double as a fundraiser for GSNENY.
Proceeds from the event will be used to offset program costs for local girls and provide direct financial assistance to girls in need throughout the North Country, according to the GSNENY website.
Sponsorships range from $65-1,500. For more information, or to purchase a sponsorship, visit gsneny.org.