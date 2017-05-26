‘Woof Stock’ returns with groovy new events

× Expand One of 1,000 dogs that attended Woof Stock last year.

CHESTERTOWN — Cavorting canines and hippie culture will descend on Chestertown next weekend as Adirondack Woof Stock takes over town.

Billed as “A Weekend of Peace, Paws & Music,” the festival June 3 and 4 will be featuring plenty of activities for dogs and their human companions.

The daytime activities are situated on the recreation field behind the Chester Municipal Center on Main St.

For the four-legged set, events include competitive dog diving, canine Frisbee catching and dogs chasing lures through an obstacle course.

For the folks accompanying their dogs, the festival offers live bands performing classic rock music, food, vendors and an ambiance reminiscent of the freewheeling late 1960s.

This third annual Woof Stock features a Saturday evening gathering of people and their dogs — featuring live bands, food, a light show, pontoon boat rides and fireworks — all in nearby Brant Lake.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, the action will be centered on the shore of the Mill Pond in Brant Lake, outside the hip cafe/tavern called The Hub, which will be serving up paninis, flat-bread pizzas and sandwiches as well as a variety of local craft beers on tap.

Arts and crafts vendors will be on site.

“It will be really laid-back scene,” Hub proprietor Drew Cappabianca said of the June 3 evening activities.

Last year at the daytime Woof Stock events, nearly 2,000 people showed up, including people from virtually all the northeastern U.S. as well as downstate New York and the Capital District, event founder Cindy Mead said.

New this year is a 2-kilometer walk/run event at 11 a.m. Sunday for dogs and their owners, an excursion through Chestertown which includes awards for the best-dressed dog-person combination.

This outing, bearing a $10 entry fee, includes a gift of a bandana for each dog as a memento. Returning this year is the popular blessing of the animals, performed by a local pastor, as well as dogs available for adoption.

Also new is a raffle of a sturdy, Adirondack-style log-doghouse with a shingled roof.

There is a nominal entry fee of $1 to the daytime festival grounds, with no admission charge for dogs and children.