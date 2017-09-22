‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ returns

× Expand File photo The annual World’s Largest Garage Sale will kickstart this year on Sept. 30 in Warrensburg.

WARRENSBURG | The colossal community sale that’s secured national fame for Warrensburg is be held next weekend, and crowds are expected to be as big as ever.

Tens of thousands of people converge on Warrensburg annually for the World’s Largest Garage Sale, a two-day bargain-hunting frenzy, prompting a write-up in the Guinness Book of Records.

The World’s Largest Sale is officially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, although informal non-sanctioned sales start two days before.

For decades, people hailing from across the country have come to Warrensburg to browse through a myriad of wares, including collectibles, crafts, clothing, specialty or distressed goods, vehicle parts, antiques, old toys, vintage jewelry, household items, tools — virtually anything imaginable.

The sale features at least 1,000 yard sales and vendors in Warrensburg.

Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce workers have been busy recently renting out spaces to vendors.

Featuring at least 1,000 yard sales and vendors total.

The event begins this year at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until 6 p.m., with the same hours for Sunday, Oct. 2.

On the same weekend, homeowners and entrepreneurs all over northern Warren County also hold sales.

Chestertown is holding their community sale on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event in Warrensburg is not just about bargains: there’s also a street-fair atmosphere, with plenty of carnival food, from “blooming” onions to sausage-and-pepper sandwiches and fried bread.

Shuttle buses circle through the hamlet at 20-minute intervals, letting shoppers on and off not only at designated stops, but where passengers request.

Parking for cars, trucks and recreational vehicles will be available across the street from the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road.

TIPS FOR GARAGE SALE SHOPPERS:

• Arrive early on Friday — check into town before 7:15 a.m. A lot of vendors are setting up Friday.

• If you do arrive Saturday, take I-87 Northway to exits 22, 24 or 25. Avoid Exit 23, the primary road into Warrensburg, since it becomes very congested. From Exit 22, turn left onto Route 9 and drive just a few miles north to Warrensburg. From Exit 24, go south on Schroon River Road and park at the Warren County Fairgrounds or the Warrensburg High School where shuttle buses will take you in and out of town. Or, from Exit 25, head south out of Chestertown on Route 9 into Warrensburg. If you do arrive via Exit 23, take a right turn to go via East Schroon River Road and follow signs to complementary parking at the county fairgrounds and take a free bus ride downtown.