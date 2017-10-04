‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ spotlights forgotten treasures

× Demonstrating a motorized bubble-gun Sunday during the annual World’s Largest Garage Sale held over the weekend in Warrensburg is Melody Reese of Rochester (foreground). Reese was luring customers to buy her employers’ wares that included teflon tape, lint rollers and fuzzy socks as well as the device that lights up and plays music as it emits bubbles from a plastic fish’s mouth. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Next to an array of antique doors and windows salvaged from Adirondack homes, Ted Ackley stood on his lawn Sunday morning and watched dozens of people stroll past and browse through items he had placed in his yard on Library Avenue for the World’s Largest Garage Sale.

In addition to a few aging chairs and a mid-century child’s sewing machine with a frozen electric motor, he had a half-dozen lengths of birch-tree saplings set out for sale.

“You never know what city people will buy,” Ackley said.

Although they aren’t much interested in antique furniture, millennials will buy vintage doors and single-pane windows to convert into decorative mirrors and photo frames, he said.

“People want to go back to the olden days when times were less stressful,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people flooded Warrensburg this past weekend, in search of bargains, unusual goods and novelties — as well as to experience a weekend getaway and perhaps see some colorful fall foliage.

Across the Schroon River in Warrensburg, many people encountered some local color as they met up with Jim “Mountain Man” Kirsch.

Through the weekend, he sat on Kent Duell’s porch behind about two dozen beaver, coyote, fisher, otter and muskrat pelts hanging from the porch eaves.

This was the third year Kirsch sold the hides of animals he trapped, he said.

“The fur market price fell out, so I started selling them on my own,” he said, as he stroked his beard.

Strolling down Main Street on Sunday were Kathy Templeton of Thurman and her daughter Emma Feiden.

Feiden was munching on “poutine” fair food — fries with cheese curds smothered in gravy. She bought the delicacy invented in Quebec from a food truck nearby.

“We’ve found some bargains,” Templeton said, holding up a bag of Gripstix — devices for sealing plastic bags she bought not far away.

Moments beforehand, the duo had been browsing at several food booths — one where they bought gourmet pickles, another that sold jerky made with kangaroo, rattlesnake, python and snapping turtle meat.

They passed on the latter.

The vendor of the exotic jerky, “Venison Joe,” said had also been a vendor this year in Lake George during the Americade motorcycle rally and two music festivals.