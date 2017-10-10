Adirondack Council: Park ‘threatened’ by environmental protection rollbacks, mechanized access

× Expand File photo The Adirondack Park’s success is “threatened,” according to the Adirondack Council’s annual report, released last week. The yet-to-be-classified Boreas Ponds, pictured above, remains a major flashpoint.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The region’s most prominent environmental advocacy organization has painted a foreboding portrait of the Adirondack Park, calling its successes “threatened” by a confluence of internal and external forces.

“The Adirondack Park is a national treasure whose future success is clouded by an approaching storm of threats,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway in a statement.

Among the red flags raised by the organization in their annual report include lax enforcement of federal environmental protections, the prospects of increased recreational access on the Boreas Ponds Tract and the potential for a constitutional convention that the group fears may lead to rollbacks of the Forever Wild clause of the state constitution.

The proposed storage of unused rail cars in the central Adirondacks is also alarming, said the council.

THUMBS UP

The report, released last week, offers a scorecard of recent state initiatives and actions.

Among those receiving accolades was the state legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was praised for securing $2.5 billion over five years for clean water infrastructure projects and for leading a coalition of states who are committed to the Paris Climate Agreement despite the U.S.’s decision to exit the treaty.

Statewide efforts to combat invasive species and the authorization of $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund were also commended.

Elected officials earning a “thumbs up” designation included U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and John Faso (R-Kinderhook) for bucking their party and voting against the Republican-backed Ozone Standards Implementation Act, legislation that would delay federal rules designed to curb smog.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) received kudos for securing federal grants that will help local communities rebuild aging water and sewer infrastructure.

Also earning the designation was state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was commended for his work challenging proposed federal rollbacks of rules governing carbon emissions.

THUMBS DOWN

Boreas Ponds, the 20,500-acre tract of former timberlands in Newcomb and North Hudson acquired by the state last year, continues to be a flashpoint nearly a year after the conclusion of the public hearing process.

On the heels of the debate over how to categorize the biggest state land acquisition in a generation, the Adirondack Council pooh-poohed state government over what they perceived as a lack of commitment to expanding Wilderness, protecting forests and wildlife, addressing threats from off-road vehicles and strengthening state agencies.