Adirondack Council: Park ‘threatened’ by environmental protection rollbacks, mechanized access

File photo
The Adirondack Park’s success is “threatened,” according to the Adirondack Council’s annual report, released last week. The yet-to-be-classified Boreas Ponds, pictured above, remains a major flashpoint.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The region’s most prominent environmental advocacy organization has painted a foreboding portrait of the Adirondack Park, calling its successes “threatened” by a confluence of internal and external forces.
“The Adirondack Park is a national treasure whose future success is clouded by an approaching storm of threats,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway in a statement.
Among the red flags raised by the organization in their annual report include lax enforcement of federal environmental protections, the prospects of increased recreational access on the Boreas Ponds Tract and the potential for a constitutional convention that the group fears may lead to rollbacks of the Forever Wild clause of the state constitution.
The proposed storage of unused rail cars in the central Adirondacks is also alarming, said the council.
THUMBS UP
The report, released last week, offers a scorecard of recent state initiatives and actions.
Among those receiving accolades was the state legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was praised for securing $2.5 billion over five years for clean water infrastructure projects and for leading a coalition of states who are committed to the Paris Climate Agreement despite the U.S.’s decision to exit the treaty.
Statewide efforts to combat invasive species and the authorization of $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund were also commended.
Elected officials earning a “thumbs up” designation included U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and John Faso (R-Kinderhook) for bucking their party and voting against the Republican-backed Ozone Standards Implementation Act, legislation that would delay federal rules designed to curb smog.
U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) received kudos for securing federal grants that will help local communities rebuild aging water and sewer infrastructure.
Also earning the designation was state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was commended for his work challenging proposed federal rollbacks of rules governing carbon emissions.
THUMBS DOWN
Boreas Ponds, the 20,500-acre tract of former timberlands in Newcomb and North Hudson acquired by the state last year, continues to be a flashpoint nearly a year after the conclusion of the public hearing process.
On the heels of the debate over how to categorize the biggest state land acquisition in a generation, the Adirondack Council pooh-poohed state government over what they perceived as a lack of commitment to expanding Wilderness, protecting forests and wildlife, addressing threats from off-road vehicles and strengthening state agencies.
The two state agencies at the center of the discussion received a “thumbs down.”
The Adirondack Park Agency (APA), which is tasked with classifying the parcels, created “the greatest public uproar in its history” when it failed to propose a Wilderness classification alternative for the Boreas Ponds and a buffer zone to the south, said the council.
DEC earned a “thumbs down” for proposing management plans for public lands that “emphasize intensive and mechanized recreation over the protection of public resources.”
Local government officials, too, were chastised for advocating for mechanized access.
“Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to expand the High Peaks Wilderness to include the strongest protection for Boreas Ponds remain unrealized,” Janeway said.
The state DOT was also criticized for “discarding without notice 50 years of limited highway sign clutter on the Adirondack Northway by erecting business signs including signs advertising Geico Insurance,” according to the report.
PUNCHING BACK
Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President Brian Towers said the organization appreciates the Adirondack Council’s support for water infrastructure funding and Proposal 3, the ballot proposition that would create a 250-acre land bank in the Adirondacks and Catskills if approved by voters next month.
But Towers said he’s puzzled over the Adirondack Council’s reference to ATVs, a subject he said is not being discussed at either the local or state level.
“Their goal is to abolish them on private land within the Blue Line,” Towers said. “Nobody is talking about allowing ATVs on the Forest Preserve — it just doesn’t make any sense.”
The report notes the first draft of the Grasse River Wild Forest Unit Management Plan contains the state's first-ever proposal for on-Forest Preserve ATV trails.
Pro-access groups have called for motorized wheelchair access to the ponds at the heart of the Boreas Tract.
While the AATV-affiliated Access the Adirondacks claims the DEC policy governing access for the disabled known as CP-3 isn’t intended to open the door to ATV usage, the Adirondack Council argues ATVs could be used under that designation to grant users access anywhere on the Forest Preserve without a permit.
"A flat, level path of a mile or so from the parking lot to Boreas Ponds would pose no obstacle to powered wheelchairs," wrote the council.
Towers said being given a “thumbs down” is a badge of honor.
“This is strictly a marketing tool for them,” Towers said of the report. “They need to keep the donations coming in for their 12 full-time staff.”
AATV Board Member Shaun Gillilland said, “In my view, the Park is threatened because of the mismanagement of it.
“The only place where you can do anything with it, you’ve seen grotesque degradation where you’ve had to reroute trails,” said Gillilland, referring to overuse at popular High Peaks destinations.
While Cuomo won praise, he was also criticized by the council for his “reluctance to rebuild state agencies that lost key personnel in the Great Recession and for not giving the APA adequate staffing or the leeway it needs to make independent fact- based decisions.”
Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Executive Director Fred Monroe said it’s an unfair criticism because the APA was created on the premise of providing balance.
“The authority for the State Land Master Plan is the APA, and the APA clearly talks about balance,” Monroe said. “It’s refreshing to us that the Cuomo administration does want to pursue the issue of balance.”
Monroe also pushed back against the council’s determination that the Adirondack Park will be threatened if portions of the Boreas Ponds Tract may be classified as something other than Wilderness.
“If you add MacIntyre West, MacIntyre East, the Boreas Pond Tract and Casey Brook, there’s over 30,000 acres of new land to be classified,” Monroe said.
Under the proposal endorsed by local governments, 10,000 acres would be classified as Wild Forest — a designation that would allow more recreational usage — and the rest as Wilderness, the most restrictive classification that would ban most activities aside from foot traffic.
“So I don’t think that’s a valid complaint,” Monroe said.
Monroe also said local governments support the DEC’s Hut-to-Hut Trail Plan – the target of another criticism — which would create infrastructure and lodging on state-owned land.
“It’s about comparable to what’s been done with the Adirondack Mountain Club and Elk Lake Lodge,” Monroe said, referring to the privately-owned icicle of land that juts into the High Peaks Wilderness.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston also defended the governor.
“If it wasn’t for him, that land wouldn’t have been purchased, period,” Preston said. “This land was purchased by the people, and the people should be able to use it. What the Adirondack Council has put out for options is not very realistic. Their thought process is absolutely wrong.”