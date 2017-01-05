$1.6 million budget deficit

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Plattsburgh City Hall

PLATTSBURGH — Councillors took an a la carte approach to $2 million in proposed cuts ex-mayor James Calnon made to the city’s proposed budget before leaving office.

Lawmakers opted to approve Calnon’s proposed reduction of health care costs and personnel reductions, which shaved off at least $479,000 — not including adjustments to the debt service.

Those cuts included the elimination of the Plattsburgh City Fire Department’s proposed battalion chief position and a pay decrease for the city historian, who retired late last year (the state-mandated position is currently vacant).

But the council denied the former mayor’s request to reduce the Fire Department’s overtime payroll by $190,000 and make a $20,970 adjustment to Social Security benefits.

City lawmakers also declined to add a new traffic control position, which would have effectively removed the police department’s day-to-day responsibility for parking infractions.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) said that he was not in favor of hiring a civilian to write tickets on behalf of police.

Officers, he said, write more tickets than civilians do. Outgoing Police Chief Desmond Racicot disagreed, saying there was no evidence of that, and the switch would save the city money in the long run.

The council also denied a proposed switch from contract services to a centralized cleaning position.

With just three budget sessions left before the state-mandated deadline, Calnon’s plan would have left the council with a $862,150 deficit to cut down in the new year — a 42 percent decrease from the current $1.6 million deficit — and require a 9.8 percent tax increase for city residents.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) proposed that the city eliminate three vacant police officer positions. The reduction in vacancies would save approximately $95,298, she said.

Armstrong’s proposal was tabled for the next budget session to give the lawmakers enough time to “digest” the amendment.

No other councilors offered formal amendments last week.

PUBLIC OUTCRY

Residents bristled at a tax hike that has been projected at anywhere from 9 to 23 percent.

Jeff Moore, speaking during the public comment period, urged councilors to meet the tax cap.

“The budget is horribly off,” he said. “You have to live within your means.”

According to Moore, the city has a spending problem — not a revenue problem — and any tax increase could deter growth.

“You won’t attract people by raising taxes,” he said. “You’re just expecting taxpayers to bail you out.”

Moore accused the council of using “bait and switch” tactics by talking about a 22 percent tax increase one day, and proposing a 9 percent tax increase the next.

“I’m tired of hearing it,” he said. “It’s wrong.”

Moore said that the council was “lost at sea,” and there was “no reason” to exceed the tax cap.

John Lenny said that the council should give department heads a set budget, and allow them to fit within a set amount.

“Let them do their job,” Lenny said. “That will solve all your problems.”

Bob Smith, a local business owner, said that lawmakers should look at solving “systemic problems,” and that the city’s income is “no longer robust enough” to support its current spending habits.

Sue Morris said that city taxpayers are “maxed out” and “sick and tired of bailing out bumbling administrations who refuse to be fiscally responsible.”

She said that taxes in the city are “double” what they are anywhere around, and “it’s time to think about the taxpayer.”

“Stop threatening taxpayers with huge tax increases,” Morris said.

Residents also took to social media to express their dismay at the proposed changes.

A few asked why the police department wasn’t being examined more thoroughly.

“The Police Department is overpaid, and has had a hand in the pocket of the city for too long,” wrote Ryan Lavigne on Facebook. “The city’s money needs to go to revitalization of the downtown area, and the infrastructure of the central city and outskirts.”

“City Fire Department budget $3.1 million... City Police Department budget .... over $4 million,” Emily Grace wrote. “But let’s take from the City Fire Department when everything, including their buildings, are outdated. Then the City Police Department has all the new vehicles, equipment and other multiple things that are new, not counting all their new employees. Just not balanced out at all.”

Others decried proposed cuts to the Recreation Department.

The council will meet on Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 to attempt to finalize the city’s budget before the state-mandated deadline on Jan. 21. The next three budget sessions will include Colin Read, the city’s new mayor, and Peter Ensel.