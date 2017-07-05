100 years on Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain

CHESTERFIELD — When a mountain fire tower marks a century standing, that’s a celebration.

For Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower, two decades of work preserving the structure, rebuilding trails and interpreting the important history here has preserved a legacy.

And they are celebrating 20 years of keeping at it.

David Thomas-Train has long coordinated the friends’ group and remains a key force in the restoration process. Thomas-Train’s history of the tower reflects many iterations of the Adirondack fire watch.

“They started by being paid $60 a month for their half-year, all-weather stints in the fire tower,” he said of the first fire observers.

“Overall, there were 21 fire observers on Poke-O-Moonshine from 1912 through 1988. Most came from nearby Keeseville, and the first three worked in the original wooden tower before the current one was built in 1917.”

The “modernized” Poke-O tower was one of dozens of standardized steel towers that New York installed in response to catastrophic forest fires of the early 20th century.

“Drought, high winds, lightning, heaps of logging slash, and sparks from lumber-hauling trains had combined to burn almost a million acres of New York forest over two decades.”

Observers, some with summit quarters, manned fire tower cabs from spring through fall.

× Expand Photo provided/Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower This historic image shows two cabins built for fire observers on Poke-O-Moonshine. By the 1990s, they had been lost to fire though remnants of their foundations exist near the fire tower to this day.

“They spotted fires, reported them by radio telephone and taught hikers about careful use of the woods. Most fire tower mountains also had an observer’s cabin within short hiking distance from the summit. Poke-O had two cabins, side by side, but by the 1990’s both were ruined, ironically, by fire.”

An old apple tree stands next to the remnant foundation on Poke-O today. The rusted coils of an old refrigerator slump in the back part of the footings, he said.

The fire tower at Poke-O was in rough shape, too, Thomas-Train said, relaying how the Friends group came to be.

“The steel was rusty, the wooden floor and stair risers were punky, the concrete footers were crumbling. The Department of Environmental Conservation was planning to take it down.”

Inspired by successful fire tower restoration at Blue Mountain, “some of us from Keeseville and nearby had the same idea,” Thomas-Train said.