100 years on Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain

CHESTERFIELD — When a mountain fire tower marks a century standing, that’s a celebration.
For Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower, two decades of work preserving the structure, rebuilding trails and interpreting the important history here has preserved a legacy.
And they are celebrating 20 years of keeping at it.
David Thomas-Train has long coordinated the friends’ group and remains a key force in the restoration process. Thomas-Train’s history of the tower reflects many iterations of the Adirondack fire watch.
“They started by being paid $60 a month for their half-year, all-weather stints in the fire tower,” he said of the first fire observers.
“Overall, there were 21 fire observers on Poke-O-Moonshine from 1912 through 1988. Most came from nearby Keeseville, and the first three worked in the original wooden tower before the current one was built in 1917.”
The “modernized” Poke-O tower was one of dozens of standardized steel towers that New York installed in response to catastrophic forest fires of the early 20th century.
“Drought, high winds, lightning, heaps of logging slash, and sparks from lumber-hauling trains had combined to burn almost a million acres of New York forest over two decades.”
Observers, some with summit quarters, manned fire tower cabs from spring through fall.
This historic image shows two cabins built for fire observers on Poke-O-Moonshine. By the 1990s, they had been lost to fire though remnants of their foundations exist near the fire tower to this day.
“They spotted fires, reported them by radio telephone and taught hikers about careful use of the woods. Most fire tower mountains also had an observer’s cabin within short hiking distance from the summit. Poke-O had two cabins, side by side, but by the 1990’s both were ruined, ironically, by fire.”
An old apple tree stands next to the remnant foundation on Poke-O today. The rusted coils of an old refrigerator slump in the back part of the footings, he said.
The fire tower at Poke-O was in rough shape, too, Thomas-Train said, relaying how the Friends group came to be.
“The steel was rusty, the wooden floor and stair risers were punky, the concrete footers were crumbling. The Department of Environmental Conservation was planning to take it down.”
Inspired by successful fire tower restoration at Blue Mountain, “some of us from Keeseville and nearby had the same idea,” Thomas-Train said.
“In 1997, The Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine held its first meeting, hosted by Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH).
“We were off and running, to be joined over the years by local businesses, chapters of the Adirondack Mountain Club, summer camps, hundreds of volunteers from near and far, and DEC. AARCH’s Executive Director Steven Engelhart led us in those early years.”
Restoration focused first on new concrete footers for the tower. Then came steel diagonal beams, flooring and new stairs, along with safety fencing, windows and paint.
“DEC oversaw the project and funded much of it, with Forest Ranger Gary Friedrich leading most of the early work parties.
“Poke-O’s tower had been the first to have an Osborne Fire Finder -- the circular table map of the tower’s view-shed -- so we installed a replica as the centerpiece of the tower cab.”
The Poke-O tower trails and tower site reopened in 2002 with the Friends’ first fire tower steward in place.
“ADK helped us put together a teaching brochure geared to 11 stops along the Ranger Trail. AARCH assisted with interpretive panels for the tower’s cab. In 2005, we held our first celebration, with a formal opening of the tower,” Thomas-Train said.
“In 2008, we broadened our mission and worked with the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to protect 200 acres on the south side of Poke-O. This land straddled the old access road to the observers’ cabins and was threatened with logging.”
The acquisition by the state assured a second access route to the mountain.
“Named the Observers’ Trail, it’s wider and gentler than the Ranger Trail and it hosts our ski trips, mammal tracking hikes, and springtime wildflower walks. Soon, we’ll work with DEC to fully connect the two trails into a four-mile loop.”
This year finds the 20th fire tower observer in place on top, perched near the edge of the Adirondack Park’s Blue Line boundary with views to the High Peaks and Lake Champlain.
“Our efforts at Poke-O remain rooted in the fire tower and its original mission: to protect the forest and educate hikers in its care. Today, this is called ‘low-impact use’ and ‘environmental education,’ but it’s still the same work as 100 years ago,” Thomas-Train said.
To honor a century standing on steel legs, Poke-O’s tower friends are planning a three-day party from July 28 to 30, complete with a hike, an art exhibit in Keeseville, food, music and a multi-media history show.
The entire slate of events is posted at pokeomoonshine.org
AUCTION PLANNED
For the Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower Centennial, Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine, Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), and Ausable Brewing Company will host a silent auction of artwork related to the mountain, its human and natural history, and its fire tower.
The auction is from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 28 at the AARCH offices at 1745 Main Street, Keeseville and on July 30 during the Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower Centennial Celebration at Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Works of art on paper or canvas and photography are eligible for entry to benefit artists and the work of the Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine. Artists wishing to contribute artwork, clarify compensation and bid information and learn when and where to deliver the work, can email friendsofpoko@gmail.com
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Poke-O-Moonshine 100th Birthday Celebration
The weekend of July 28 to 30 marks of the Centennial Celebration of the restored Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower and the 20th Anniversary of The Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine.
Friday July 28
7:30 p.m. Slide Show: Fire Tower History and Current Work at Poke-O-Moonshine, Adirondack Architectural Heritage, 1745 Main St., Keeseville.
Sunday, July 30
Late morning: Hike to Poke-O-Moonshine summit and fire tower; meet at the summit at 1 p.m. to tour the tower, BYO lunch, and enjoy singing by the Essex-based singers, The Wannabees.
3 to 4 p.m.: Gathering at the Campground at the base of Poke-O-Moonshine for cake and speeches by folks who have been closely involved in the history and restoration of the fire tower at Poke-O-Moonshine.
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Birthday Party at Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville, with food by Mace Chasm Farm, music by local bands: Alice’s Fault, Ploughman’s Lunch, and The Wannabees.
pokeomoonshine.org/events to RSVP