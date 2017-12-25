12th Night concert coming

× Expand Photo provided The Three Kings in the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s Twelfth Night Concert are, from left, United Methodist Church Pastor Scott Tyler, Bob Elling and Jim Beaty.

TICONDEROGA | The historic Church of the Cross will host the upcoming Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s Twelfth Night Concert.

Ticonderoga has celebrated the end of the Christmas season for more than 28 years with the Twelfth Night Concert.

This year the concert will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Cross at 129 Champlain Ave.

The Church of the Cross is a historic church with stain-glass windows, wooden interior and a rare antique Tracker pipe organ.

“The concert brings together local musicians and choirs to entertain our community with their favorite Christmas anthems, carols and songs,” guild Executive Director Judy Walker said.

“The concert will begin with the entrance of the Three Kings again this year. The program will conclude with the audience joining musicians and choirs to sing a selection of well-known carols.”

At the end of the concert the audience is invited to attend a simple reception prepared by the Festival Guild and the Church of the Cross.

The Twelfth Night Concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Any funds donated will be shared with the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association and the Ticonderoga Festival Guild.

Walker said the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association addresses immediate local needs not easily addressed by social services agencies. She said the Ticonderoga Festival Guild promotes, sustains, delivers and advanced performing arts to the area.