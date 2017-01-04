12th Night event concludes season

× Expand Photo provided The kings from last year’s Twelfth Night Concert in Ticonderoga are, from left, Scott Tyler, Bob Elling and Jim Beaty.

TICONDEROGA – The holiday season will wrap up with joyful choral music in Ticonderoga.

The Twelfth Night Concert is organized by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild as a way to end the Christmas season with song.

This year, it will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga.

Festival Guild Director Judy Walker said it’s one of their best events of the year.

“Twelfth Night Concert is a community effort with area churches and individuals providing music and song,” she said. “This is the 26th year the Twelfth Night Concert has been held and it is hosted by a different church each year.”

The Twelfth Night is also known as Three Kings Day and celebrates the visit of the Magi to the Christ child, she said. The traditional date is Jan. 6, but in some countries it is celebrated on the Sunday after Jan. 1.

“Our concert will honor Three Kings Day with an appearance of the kings,” Walker said. “Additionally there will be anthems, songs and instrumentals performed by area churches, as well as an audience sing-along of well-known carols.”

Participating choirs and churches are Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church, Crown Point United Methodist Praise Group, Ticonderoga Assembly of God, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, Putnam United Presbyterian Church and the Ticonderoga Church of the Cross.

The Twelfth Night Concert is free and all are welcome to attend, as well as a reception following the performance, Walker said.