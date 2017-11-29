13th annual Lights On even to be held in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG | The holiday lights are on in Johnsburg as the town prepares for its 13th annual Lights On event this weekend.

A list of scheduled events are just around the corner beginning with Community Bank’s Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The open house is a 30-year long tradition, hosted by bank staff serving punch and homemade desserts.

An artist’s reception will be held at Tannery Pond on Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. featuring local color and portrait drawings by Frances Gaffney.

A Community Tree Lighting with Mrs. Claus will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

A candlelight service will be led by members of the community’s clergy. Caroling will be led by Denise and Frank Conti and the North Country Singers.

Luminaries will line Main Street. Restaurants will feature Lights On specials following the tree lighting.

All are invited to the Saratoga North Creek Railroad Station to await the arrival by Train of Santa at the North Creek Depot following the tree lighting.

Trimmers Salon, Basket Creations, the North Creek Depot Association, along with area restaurants and civic organizations, will offer food and beverage.

Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the North Creek Fire House, 134 Main St.

The menu includes pancakes with syrup, scrambled eggs, bacon, cold cereals, juice, coffee, or tea. Each child will receive a gift from Santa. A breakfast purchase is not necessary for your children to visit with Santa.

Breakfast prices are $8 per adult and $5 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and under are free.

The 13th Lights On Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 following Breakfast with Santa.

Floats will leave Johnsburg School and the North Creek Firehouse lot at 11:30 a.m. and will travel down Main Street ending at the Tri County Nursing and Rehab Center on Rt. 28.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit nursing home residents at the end of the parade.

Businesses on Main Street will offer refreshments to parade participants following the event.