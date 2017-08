× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

On Saturday, Aug. 5, 210 runners participated in Johnsburg Dollar for Scholars 15th annual Race the Train event to raise money for scholarships. Runners departed from the Riparius Bridge and the Saratoga North Creek Railway train back to the North Creek Depot.