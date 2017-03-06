2017 Adirondack Lakes Center Quad-County Grant Awards announced

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (ALCA) recently announced the recipients of the 2017 Quad-County Decentralization Grant Awards.

The recipients represent artists and cultural organizations in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and Hamilton Counties. The arts center awarded a total of $91,000 to the four counties served: $21,835 to Clinton, $32,980 to Essex, $16,955 to Franklin, and $19,230 to Hamilton.

Decentralization is a regrant program intended to help promote the arts throughout New York State.

2017 grants will be awarded to 34 community arts projects and five teaching artist projects as follows:

Community arts

Adirondack Film Society for “Sleepless in Lake Placid”

Adirondack Regional Theatre Young Director’s Series for “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.”

Adirondack Wind Ensemble for the 2017 Program, Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale”

Adirondack Youth Orchestra Association spring and fall concerts

Appleby Foundation: Rebecca Kelly Ballet’s OnStage Summer Dance Performance Program

Champlain Valley Voices: Musica delle Donne

City of Plattsburgh for Adk. Dance Co.: “The Nightingale’s Song & An Evening of the Arts”

CVW Long Lake Public Library Café Livre, Coffeehouse Series

East Branch Friends of the Arts’ Ovidiu Marinescu and Mark Livshits in concert and Kim and Reggie Harris gospel and blues concert

Elizabethtown Social Center: On the Center Lawn

Essex Community Concert Series 2017

Essex Theatre Company for the Year of the Birds

Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council, Inc.: An Evening With the Symphony

Jay Entertainment & Music Society Mountain to Mountain Children’s Theatre Workshops

John Brown Lives! The Blues at Timbuctoo

Long Lake Calvary United Methodist Church for Long Lake Friends of Music Concert Series

Piano by Nature Concert Series 2017

Plattsburgh Public Library Read and Grow Garden Mural Project

St. Williams on Long Point: Thursday Evenings on the Lake

Saranac Lake Rotary Foundation for Hobofest

Substance Abuse Prevention Team for Naj Wikoff’s Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance Service Mural

Ticonderoga Festival Guild Arts for “Concerts in the Park” and Arts Trek for children

Ticonderoga Heritage Museum: Art Between Two Waters

Ticonderoga Historical Society: Liberated Ladies: The Songs of Women’s Suffrage

Town of Indian Lake Library’s Tall and Short Tunes: Family literacy through story and song

Town of Inlet: Sunset by the Lake Summer Concert Series

Town of Lake Pleasant Library 2017 Summer Entertainment Series

Town of Long Lake: The Oldies Show

Town of Wells conduit for Pam Brioles: Music Works

Village of Malone: Art in the Park 2017, Creating with our Head, Hands and Heart

Village of Saranac Lake: Music on the Green Concert Series

Wild Center iForest: An Immersive Music Experience

Arts education projects

Alisa Endsley: Northway to Broadway with Willsboro Central School

Amy Guglielmo: Diversity through the Arts with Cumberland Head Elementary School

Amy Guglielmo: Master Artists around the World with Morrisonville Elementary School

Amy Guglielmo: S.T.E.A.M. Upcycled Wearable Art Project with Beekmantown Central School

Sandra Young: Keepers of History with Brushton/Moira Central School

The 2017 Decentralization Grant Award recipients will be honored at an award ceremony on May 7 at 2 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm in Lake Placid where they will have the opportunity to present their projects in an informal setting. Reservations are required.

For more information call 708-3606 or check the ALCA website at adirondackarts.org.