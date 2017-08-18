×
Photo provided
The Pounce Volleyball Skills Clinic was recently held at the North Country Community College. The three-day event saw participation from 39 girls from Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid and Saranac schools.
Photo provided
