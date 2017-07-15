× Expand Photo provided

Teens involved in the Warren County 4-H recently travelled to Cornell University to take part in the annual 4-H Career Explorations Conference. For over 70 years, the purpose of the three-day conference has been to provide youth with exposure to academic fields and career exploration, the opportunity to develop leadership skills, and experience life on a college campus. Over 6 million youth in the United States participate in 4-H making it the nation’s largest youth development organization. For more information about 4-H in your community, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office or visit the regional website at ccecapitalregion.org.