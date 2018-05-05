4-H to host archery program

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Vicki Burton under Creative Commons licensing A youth archery event will be held at the Essex County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 12.

WESTPORT | Aspiring Robin Hoods and those with the desire to learn about archery have a chance to learn the basics at the Essex County Fairgrounds May 12.

There will be a orientation event Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

Participants will be taught safety, care and respect for the equipment and each other as well as basic proficiency with a compound bow by certified 4-H shooting sports instructors. All equipment is provided and no experience is necessary.

“They will be shooting and there will be other activities for the youth,” said Gary Goff.

Pre-registration is required by Monday, May 7. A nominal fee of $5 includes snack and lunch. For more info, contact Linda Gillilland at 518-962-4810 ext. 416 or email at llg46@cornell.edu.