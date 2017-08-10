4-H youth help spruce up county fairgrounds

× Young people came with their 4-H Club leaders, parents and family to help ready Essex County fairgrounds for the 169th County Fair. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — Teams of 4-H kids descended on the Essex County Fairgrounds last Friday with one common goal: get the barns and buildings ready for the fair.

Lexi Nolette, 12, came with a busy group from Willsboro’s Country Kids 4-H club.

“I’m here to clean the barn,” she said, wielding a rake and pulling old leaves out from the dairy calf barn gutters. It was hot and dusty work on a bright summer day.

For Payton Leerkes, the mission was simple: lend a helping hand.

Also from the Country Kids club, Payton, who is 8, is ready for 4-H craft competition.

Her poster project shares the Relay For Life race she ran for a young friend who was diagnosed with cancer.

From Ticonderoga, the Feather Buddies 4-H Club helped get the chicken and duck barn area cleaned up.

The clubs work together with young people from all around Essex County.

× Spencer Lobdell, 8, pitches a shovel full of leaves and debris in one of the animal display areas at the Essex County fairgrounds. With Spencer is Kaitlyn Moore, of Ticonderoga, who will help oversee 4-H Club animals as a junior leader this year. Photo by Kim Dedam

Kaitlyn Moore, 16, of Ticonderoga, rousted a ready shovel assist from Spencer Lobdell, 6, of Lewis

Many of the youth work with farm animals of all types as part of their club activities.

Kaitlyn said they raise all kinds of livestock: cows, goats, sheep and chickens.

But she is showing her favorite cow, Kai, at the fair this summer.

“The cows are my favorite,” she said of animal husbandry skills she’s learning at the farm and through 4-H.

Kai is an eight-month-old Jersey calf, one their farm will keep as part of the milking herd at the Crammond Farm.

Spencer, who was helping ready the fairgrounds with the Lewis Go-Getters 4-H Club, said that day his favorite project was to clean-up.

And with that, he shoveled another dusty piled of leaves into the wheelbarrow.

× A group of 4-H youth from Willsboro’s Country Kids Club readied the baby barn ahead of Essex County Fair competition next week. Photo by Kim Dedam

Helping with the youth, Sharon Garvey, a retired long-time manager for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Essex County, is also going to help judge when the kids bring their projects in on August 15. It is a post that has allowed her a chance to meet and encourage young people from around 30 clubs from all towns.

“It’s especially great when you get to see the children from throughout the county, see how they have grown and matured.”