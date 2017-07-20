4 Maples Vineyard opening this Saturday

× The owners of 4 Maples Vineyard started construction on this building in 2009. The building features a cool cellar and two towers. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — After eight years, 4 Maples Vineyard is finally complete.

Co-owners Erwin Kalmar and Norliah Asma-Kalmar will host a grand opening of their winery located on Gamlaw Road/Prospect Street in Champlain this Saturday.

The goal of the Montreal couple is to provide residents and visitors not only wine, but a community gathering space.

“We want to create a family-friendly, relaxed and welcoming ambience,” Norliah said. “This is my happy place and his happy place, so we hope people will come and be happy.”

During the grand opening, guests will be able walk through the six-acre vineyard, soak up sun in the two outdoor towers and sip wine.

Only one wine will be on tap: a 2015 vintage dry red wine using Marquette and Frontenac grapes. Visitors will also be able to try a shot of their in-house alcoholic cream — a trade family secret.

“We want to produce a few quality products that’s not manipulated chemically or have imported juice,” Erwin said. “That’s all we need are a few good wines.”

Upon the grand opening, the winery will be open on the weekends; the hours are yet to be determined. A dry white wine will be added, along with an appetizer menu containing up to five options.

Over time, the Kalmars are planning on adding another 10,000 vines to increase their production and a walking trail in the back.

“We’re going to work on one thing at a time,” Erwin said. “But it’s going to take time.”

× The owners of 4 Maples Vineyard are planning to add 10,000 grape vines over the next several years to increase their production. Photo by Teah Dowling

LIVING THE DREAM

Erwin and Norliah came from Montreal to live their dream of owning and operating their own winery and vineyard.

Erwin grew up in Switzerland surrounded by vineyards. After marrying Norliah and moving to Montreal, they searched for a location near their home.

In Canada, the couple faced stumbling blocks of high taxes on wine and other strict regulations. So, they chose to start a business in the North Country.

4 Maples Vineyard eventually plans to be part of the Adirondack Coast Wine Trail Association, a group that contains roughly a half-dozen wineries in Clinton County.

4 Maples Vineyard grand opening is slated for this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the winery located at 446 Prospect St. and 40 Gamlaw Road in Champlain. Admission costs $25 and includes a glass of 2015 vintage wine, food and live entertainment. For more information, email info@4maplesvineyard.com or visit the Facebook page “4 Maples Vineyard.”