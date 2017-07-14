46ers launch trailhead info program with new stewards

Photo provided
From left to right, Trailhead Stewards Program volunteers Joe Ryan, Fran Shumway, and Steve Shumway ready to meet and share information with hikers, this was their first day in June at the Cascade Trailhead on Route 73.
LAKE PLACID — A new Adirondack 46ers program has added Trailhead Stewards at Cascade and Porter Mountain. The trail system to two popular summits begins off of Route 73 above Cascade lakes.
They are among the busiest hiking trails in the High Peaks.
Fran Shumway is volunteer coordinator for the new 46ers Trailhead Steward Program, which to date, has trained 22 volunteers to provide information about hiking etiquette, wilderness safety and Leave No Trace seven fundamental practices.
The 46ers are a non-profit hiking club run separately from the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK), though the two are combining efforts for this new outreach.
“The 46er Trailhead Steward Program is a collaborative effort involving the Adirondack 46ers, ADK and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC),” Shumway told the Sun.
“The program focuses on education, conservation and information for the general hiking public in an effort to improve the sustainability of the High Peaks trails and improve the hiking experience for all.”
Trailhead volunteers started in June.
“The 46ers are placing volunteer Trailhead Stewards two or three at a time on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays through Columbus Day at the Cascade Trailhead on Route 73 between Keene and Lake Placid,” Shumway said.
Stewards will speak with those heading out and returning from their hike regarding DEC rules and regulations, “Leave No Trace” principles, and safety/preparedness concerns.
“As far as hiker numbers go, our lightest day so far since June 17, was June 25, with 178 hikers and 7 dogs,” Shumway said. “The heaviest was June 24, with 494 hikers and 21 dogs.”
For now, volunteer stewards are stationed only at the Cascade trailhead, in accordance with the 46ers agreement with DEC.
“Expansion of the program would depend on volunteer numbers and additional planning and discussion with DEC,” Shumway said.
“The 46er Trailhead Stewards receive training from ADK, and work in partnership with the Summit Stewards stationed at the summit of Cascade.”
Additional volunteers have begun training now, pulled from the ranks of the 46ers club, which includes hikers who have topped the High Peak mountains in the Adirondack Park.
“In conjunction with our mission, the 46ers have contributed more than $357,000 over the past 16 years to various third-party projects including the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Professional Trail Crew, the Summit Steward program, the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bear Canister Education Program, and many other environmental impact-reduction and hiker-education projects in the High Peaks region,” Shumway said of the club’s focus.
“These funds come from 46er membership dues and extra gifts and contributions made by 46er members and their families.”
46ers interested in volunteering to help with the trailhead project can contact Fran Shumway, 46er #7097, at: trailstewards@adk46er.org.
Volunteer hours are applied toward the 46ers’ Conservation Service Award.
DID YOU KNOW?
The hiking outreach club is accomplished group of hikers who have reached the summit of each of the Adirondack mountain peaks above 4,000 feet.
Information about joining the group is available on their website: adk46er.org
For decades, this organization has supported both trail infrastructure and the people who use them.
The 46er Trail Crew maintains the state trails in the Dix Range, the Giant North Trail, many of the herd paths and performs maintenance and hardening work on various other state trails as requested by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
In all, 46er members maintain approximate 50 miles of trails and herd paths in the High Peaks.
The 46er trail crew has also built and rebuilt numerous water crossings and bog bridging and has repaired and moved numerous lean-to’s over the years. Several veteran members of the trail crew have performed more than 1046 hours of volunteer service.
46er members have contributed over 21,000 hours of volunteer work in the past 16 years.
The 46ers have held an annual Outdoor Skills Workshop at the Adirondack Mountain Club Loj for the past 45 years. Participation is open to members and non-members alike for only $30 for the weekend, usually in early May.
Additionally, the 46ers have sent school children to the DEC’s summer Conservation Camp and reimburse members $100 for completion of Wilderness First Aid certification.
For more information, including resources on ticks and Lyme disease: adk46er.org/outdoor-skills.html
LEAVE NO TRACE
The Leave No Trace Seven Principles are reprinted with the permission of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. For more information, visit www.LNT.org.
Plan Ahead and Prepare
• Know the regulations and special concerns for the area you’ll visit. Prepare for extreme weather, hazards, and emergencies.
• Schedule your trip to avoid times of high use. Visit in small groups. Split larger parties into groups of 4-6.
• Use a map and compass to eliminate the use of marking paint, rock cairns or flagging.
Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces
• Durable surfaces include established trails and campsites, rock, gravel, dry grasses or snow.
• Protect riparian areas by camping at least 200 feet from lakes and streams. Good campsites are found, not made. Altering a site is not necessary.
In popular areas:
• Concentrate use on existing trails and campsites. Walk single file in the middle of the trail, even when wet or muddy.
•Keep campsites small. Focus activity in areas where vegetation is absent.
In pristine areas:
• Disperse use to prevent the creation of campsites and trails. Avoid places where impacts are just beginning.
Dispose of Waste Properly
• Pack it in, pack it out. Inspect your campsite and pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter.
• Deposit solid human waste in catholes dug 6 to 8 inches deep at least 200 feet from water, camp, and trails. Cover and disguise when finished. Pack out toilet paper and hygiene products.
• To wash yourself or your dishes, carry water 200 feet away from streams or lakes and use small amounts of biodegradable soap. Scatter strained dishwater.
Leave What You Find
• Preserve the past: observe, but do not touch, cultural or historic structures and artifacts. Leave rocks, plants and other natural objects as you find them.
• Avoid introducing or transporting non-native species.
• Do not build structures or dig trenches.
Minimize Campfire Impacts
• Campfires can cause lasting impacts to the backcountry. Use a lightweight stove for cooking and enjoy a candle lantern for light.
• Where fires are permitted, use established fire rings, fire pans, or mound fires. Keep fires small. Only use sticks from the ground that can be broken by hand. Burn all wood and coals to ash, put out campfires completely, then scatter cool ashes.
Respect Wildlife
• Observe wildlife from a distance. Do not follow or approach them. Never feed animals. Feeding wildlife damages their health, alters natural behaviors, and exposes them to predators and other dangers.
• Protect wildlife and your food by storing rations and trash securely.
• Control pets at all times, or leave them at home.
• Avoid wildlife during sensitive times: mating, nesting, raising young, or winter.
Be Considerate of Other Visitors
• Respect other visitors and protect the quality of their experience. Be courteous. Yield to other users on the trail.
• Step to the downhill side of the trail when encountering pack stock.
• Take breaks and camp away from trails and other visitors.
• Let nature’s sounds prevail. Avoid loud voices and noises.
For more information on Leave No Trace, please visit www.LNT.org.