46ers launch trailhead info program with new stewards

× Expand Photo provided From left to right, Trailhead Stewards Program volunteers Joe Ryan, Fran Shumway, and Steve Shumway ready to meet and share information with hikers, this was their first day in June at the Cascade Trailhead on Route 73.

LAKE PLACID — A new Adirondack 46ers program has added Trailhead Stewards at Cascade and Porter Mountain. The trail system to two popular summits begins off of Route 73 above Cascade lakes.

They are among the busiest hiking trails in the High Peaks.

Fran Shumway is volunteer coordinator for the new 46ers Trailhead Steward Program, which to date, has trained 22 volunteers to provide information about hiking etiquette, wilderness safety and Leave No Trace seven fundamental practices.

The 46ers are a non-profit hiking club run separately from the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK), though the two are combining efforts for this new outreach.

“The 46er Trailhead Steward Program is a collaborative effort involving the Adirondack 46ers, ADK and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC),” Shumway told the Sun.

“The program focuses on education, conservation and information for the general hiking public in an effort to improve the sustainability of the High Peaks trails and improve the hiking experience for all.”

Trailhead volunteers started in June.

“The 46ers are placing volunteer Trailhead Stewards two or three at a time on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays through Columbus Day at the Cascade Trailhead on Route 73 between Keene and Lake Placid,” Shumway said.

Stewards will speak with those heading out and returning from their hike regarding DEC rules and regulations, “Leave No Trace” principles, and safety/preparedness concerns.

“As far as hiker numbers go, our lightest day so far since June 17, was June 25, with 178 hikers and 7 dogs,” Shumway said. “The heaviest was June 24, with 494 hikers and 21 dogs.”

For now, volunteer stewards are stationed only at the Cascade trailhead, in accordance with the 46ers agreement with DEC.

“Expansion of the program would depend on volunteer numbers and additional planning and discussion with DEC,” Shumway said.

“The 46er Trailhead Stewards receive training from ADK, and work in partnership with the Summit Stewards stationed at the summit of Cascade.”

Additional volunteers have begun training now, pulled from the ranks of the 46ers club, which includes hikers who have topped the High Peak mountains in the Adirondack Park.

“In conjunction with our mission, the 46ers have contributed more than $357,000 over the past 16 years to various third-party projects including the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Professional Trail Crew, the Summit Steward program, the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bear Canister Education Program, and many other environmental impact-reduction and hiker-education projects in the High Peaks region,” Shumway said of the club’s focus.