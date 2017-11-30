46ers tally 13,000 hikers at Cascade

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Views from Hurricane Mountain overlooking the Porter/Cascade ridge.

KEENE | Adirondack 46ers greeted and counted over ten thousand hikers at Cascade Mountain in four months last summer. Information outreach at the trailhead beside Route 73 above Cascade Lakes saw heavy climbing traffic.

In their inaugural year, the 46er’s Club Trailhead Stewards worked to get important safety and hiking etiquette instruction to as many of those people as possible.

Adirondack 46er Fran Shumway coordinated volunteer stewardship teams at the busy Cascade Mountain hub.

“We started on Saturday, June 17 and continued every Saturday, Sunday and holiday through Columbus Day,” she said.

“During that period we encountered 13,074 hikers and 648 dogs. We had 33 active volunteers. Adirondack 46ers served a total 1,142 hours at the trailhead.”

Hiking numbers they gathered pertain specifically to Cascade trails.

“At some point, we will probably break out other numbers,” Shumway said of additional data that might cull information on groups, families and details as to hiking times and weather conditions.

But 46er stewards did connect many new hikers with important facts about Leave No Trace best wilderness practices, waste etiquette, trail safety and preparedness.

Experience levels within the hiking public at Cascade varied, Shumway said.

“It really runs the gamut, honestly. We had everyone from experienced hikers with appropriate gear all the way to some with flip-flops and tank tops, carrying nothing. Some hikers really didn’t know what they were in for. But our volunteers did have an alternate hikes list covering a wide range of trail options, from middle-of-the-road mountains, not High Peaks trails, to a woods’ walk, to some hikes you could do with children.”

Congestion on the Adirondack wilderness trail systems, particularly in the High Peaks Wilderness and adjacent areas that surround the Route 73 corridor here have stirred much local concern.

High traffic from both hikers and vehicle parking combined with lack of experience or preparedness has meant long hours for Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers. Parking congestion has proved challenging with overflow straddling private driveways in Keene and both sides of narrow roadways through the mountains.

Shumway said it was hard to gauge a sense of maximum capacity on the trails themselves.