46ers tally 13,000 hikers at Cascade

KEENE | Adirondack 46ers greeted and counted over ten thousand hikers at Cascade Mountain in four months last summer. Information outreach at the trailhead beside Route 73 above Cascade Lakes saw heavy climbing traffic.
In their inaugural year, the 46er’s Club Trailhead Stewards worked to get important safety and hiking etiquette instruction to as many of those people as possible.
Adirondack 46er Fran Shumway coordinated volunteer stewardship teams at the busy Cascade Mountain hub.
“We started on Saturday, June 17 and continued every Saturday, Sunday and holiday through Columbus Day,” she said.
“During that period we encountered 13,074 hikers and 648 dogs. We had 33 active volunteers. Adirondack 46ers served a total 1,142 hours at the trailhead.”
Hiking numbers they gathered pertain specifically to Cascade trails.
“At some point, we will probably break out other numbers,” Shumway said of additional data that might cull information on groups, families and details as to hiking times and weather conditions.
But 46er stewards did connect many new hikers with important facts about Leave No Trace best wilderness practices, waste etiquette, trail safety and preparedness.
Experience levels within the hiking public at Cascade varied, Shumway said.
“It really runs the gamut, honestly. We had everyone from experienced hikers with appropriate gear all the way to some with flip-flops and tank tops, carrying nothing. Some hikers really didn’t know what they were in for. But our volunteers did have an alternate hikes list covering a wide range of trail options, from middle-of-the-road mountains, not High Peaks trails, to a woods’ walk, to some hikes you could do with children.”
Congestion on the Adirondack wilderness trail systems, particularly in the High Peaks Wilderness and adjacent areas that surround the Route 73 corridor here have stirred much local concern.
High traffic from both hikers and vehicle parking combined with lack of experience or preparedness has meant long hours for Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers. Parking congestion has proved challenging with overflow straddling private driveways in Keene and both sides of narrow roadways through the mountains.
Shumway said it was hard to gauge a sense of maximum capacity on the trails themselves.
“It varies and depends on when people start, how big the groups are, and those kinds of details. But it is safe to say that Cascade has become a place you probably wouldn’t go if you were looking for solitude.”
Parking continued to be a problem on busy days, she said.
“I would say on nice days along Route 73 those parking areas were completely full with cars parked up and down the road on both sides.”
By summer’s end this year, DEC had coordinated with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) and the Olympic Regional Development Authority to move alert and move Cascade and Pitchoff Mountain hiker parking to Mount Van Hoevenburg, where ORDA maintains large parking areas for cross-country ski trails and bobsled track venue.
The move added 3.8 miles to the round trip climb to Cascade Mountain and 4.4 miles to the Pitchoff summit.
The 46er team staffed the trailhead at Mount Van Hoevenburg.
“Our impression was that that worked very well,” Shumway said.
“Parking there is certainly not an issue. And it also opened up use at the Van Hoevenburg trail -- it was a place that a lot of people chose to climb when they got there because Cascade became a longer hike.”
The trail up the back side of Mount Van Hoevenburg overlooks the MacIntyre Range.
Sharing information proved helpful to many hikers, and Shumway suggests that establishing entry points at hiking hubs in the Adirondacks might improve safety and preserve wilderness trails, especially if they provide public restrooms.
“It would ideally provide centralized places to educate and welcome people new to the area, new to hiking maybe.”
It’s similar to an idea proffered by Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson, Jr., who spent last summer evaluating hiker traffic and parking challenges in his town.
“I think the key things we discussed, proper clothing and safety, wilderness preparedness, Leave No Trace and how to properly dispose of human waste on the trail are an important part of the solution,” Shumway said.
“Our intent all along was to say, even if we don’t change behaviors today, we may have given someone more to think about going forward. We’re excited. We think our presence out there has made a difference.”
The 46ers club, each of whom have reached the summit of all 46 of the Adirondack Park’s highest mountains, plan to provide trailhead stewardship next year, pending formal agreement with DEC.
“We are going to try to grow our ranks by looking for a few more volunteers,” Shumway said.
“We’re moving forward with the assumption that we will continue this work at the Cascade trailhead, wherever that might be.”
46ers interested in volunteering time next summer can reach Shumway via email: trailstewards@adk46er.org.