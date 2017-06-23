4th of July lineup includes parade

× Expand Photo provided/ROOST The annual Best Fourth in the North will be held in Ticonderoga June 30 through July 4, culminating in the annual fireworks display.

TICONDEROGA – The lineup and schedule for Ticonderoga’s Best 4th in the North Celebration has been released.

The Best 4th in the North Celebration will be June 30 to July 4, with a fireworks display, parade, Montcalm Mile race, street dance, and a variety of live music, food, vendors, rides, games, and more throughout the four-day celebration.

The theme this year is “Set Sail: A Nautical Theme.”

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with the line-up starting near Brannock Properties and the Ticonderoga Town Highway Department garage.

Grand marshals are Steve and Sylvia Boyce. Announcers are Angela Brown and Jessica Stoddard. Caron Disbrow and Tara Orr will perform the National Anthem and other patriotic music.

The bandstand for the parade will be located in front of the Star Trek the Original Series Set Tour on Montcalm Street.

Prizes and certificates will be awarded for floats in the categories Most Patriotic and Most Creative (Theme Related).

Parade applications as well as rules and regulations are available at timainstreet.org, best4thinthenorth.com or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Parade applications must be returned to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1, Ticonderoga NY 12883 by June 30.

All businesses, organizations, committees, and community members are encouraged to participate in the parade, and entries must be family-friendly. There is no charge for participation in the parade.

The schedule:

Friday, June 30:

8-11 p.m., Music and Street Dance, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour parking lot, music by Doc Entertainment

Saturday, July 1:

4-10 p.m., food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park; 4-7 p.m.: Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market; 6-9 p.m., Grit ‘n’ Whiskey band.

Sunday, July 2:

4-10 p.m., food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park; 6-9 p.m., Dance in the Park with DJ Cruz

Monday, July 3:

4-10:30 p.m., food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park; 4-7 p.m.: Fire Fighter Competition; 6-10 p.m., Willie Playmore Band

Tuesday, July 4:

10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park; 1:30 p.m., Montcalm Mile race; 2 p.m., 4th of July Parade, Montcalm Street; 7:30-11:30 p.m., Joe McGinness band; 9:45 p.m., fireworks display by Santore World Famous Fireworks