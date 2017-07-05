911 center gets backup trunks

ELIZABETHTOWN – Making sure the Essex County 911 Center stays working during disasters and outages received support from the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The board, with Supervisor Charles Whitson Jr. (R-St. Armand) absent, unanimously approved spending $200,000 to install redundant Verizon trunk lines that provide telephone service to the center.

The second set of trunks will be used if the primary lines fail.

The money for the new lines will come from the fund balance in the county radio project bond.

The county will also spend state grant funds for Wells Communications of Plattsburgh to install additional equipment for the 911 system: $445,088 for multi-agency interoperability base station radios at Belfry Mountain and Wells Hill tower sites; plus $44,552 for security cameras, $16,766 for network switches, and $7,485 for antennas and coaxial cable.

The Angler Hill tower will get a power plant upgrade for $7,500 from radio project money.

A contract with Wells Communications for radio repair services at $80 an hour and $120 an hour overtime was OK’d on a split vote.

The work would be for mobile radios; tower sites and base radios are already covered under a separate contract with Motorola.

“This is an on-call service,” County Manager Daniel Palmer said. “By going to contract we know exactly what it’s going to cost.”

Overtime would be paid if a technician had already worked a 40 hour week when called out, or was needed on weekends or after normal work hours.

“The contractor (Wells) isn’t going to agree to a contract where he pays overtime and he doesn’t get it from us,” Palmer said.

“If we called them out on a Saturday or after hours it would be an emergency,” County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish explained.

Voting no were Supervisors James Monty (R-Lewis), Stephen McNally (D-Minerva), and Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah), who questioned why Essex County should pay overtime triggered by work for someone else.

The measure passed, 14-3.

In other matters, two longtime Essex County officials who retired last month have been replaced by their deputies. Jennifer Mascarenas is the new county personnel officer, replacing Monica Feeley, while Laurie DeZalia was named county auditor, taking over for Brenda Sullivan. Lawmakers made the appointments in unanimous votes.

Mascarenas was appointed through Dec. 31, 2021, at an annual salary of $62,000, and DeZalia will serve through Dec. 31, 2017 at $60,000 a year.