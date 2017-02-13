A big thank you to local law enforcement

× Expand Photo provided United States Border Patrol officers with National Honor Society students Natalie Boulerice, Adam Gallucci and High School Principal Joshua Harrica.

PLATTSBURGH – To show appreciation for local law enforcement members, the Northeastern Clinton High School National Honor Society wrote thank you cards and delivered trays of cookies to the United States Border Patrol, United States Customs and Border Protection in Champlain, as well as the Altona Correctional Facility and New York State Police in Plattsburgh.