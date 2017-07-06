A celebration of arts opens at Heritage House

× Meredith Johnston, a local potter, shares details of individual works now hanging at the Heritage House in Westport as the “Spirit of Place” art show and auction gets underway. Johnston was one of four Westport women who created this unique annual event now marking a decade of artistic revelation on the western shore of Lake Champlain. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — A Spirit of Place in essence has been here over 200 years. But the artists’ exhibit and auction with that name reaches a decade mark this month.

The exhibit is in place now at the Westport Heritage House on Main Street.

Founding organizer Meredith Johnston walked from one work of art to another just before opening day, sharing stories of the artists and their works, most from and focused on this stretch of Lake Champlain.

Every piece portrays a deeply rooted connection to Westport.

There are deep reflection of place on every wall.

Three antique photographs marked with an amber-colored ink reflect an era of carte de visite, or visiting cards, that were shared with family and friends as a kind of “social currency” during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

"Spirit Traces" by local artist Alison Weld recalls the essence of cartes des visite, images shared as social calling cards in the mid 19th Century. Individual pieces of the triptych are marked for auction at Westport's Spirit of Place exhibit this year. Photo by Kim Dedam

The multi-media work “Spirit Traces” is a unique contribution from Alison Weld, a local artist whose reach in art galleries extends from eastern cities and across the U.S.

Other works beside these encompass photography caught of nearby landscapes; carved natural objects hang beside fiber arts: braided rugs, tapestries in woolen blends and knits, and wall hangings. In paint, there are oils and watercolors, acrylics and mixed media. There are pieces of elegant pottery, some from Johnston’s studio near Wadhams and furniture, quilts and rustic baskets.

Altogether 28 artists with three pieces each have contributed to the show.

Young artist Althea Goralczyk, of Port Henry, presented two paintings for the non-juried show this year. Both are florals with vibrant lines that balance shadow with color. Goralczyk is the granddaughter of artist Ruth Rumney, a noted painter from Moriah.

Johnston discussed in detail the origin of each piece, each pulled somehow from nature and man’s touch here: a spirit from places near Westport and its hidden paths and waterways.

The concept for this exhibit, she said, came from a gathering of four women at the Westport Hotel: Johnston, Dee Carroll, Caroline Thompson and Nancy Decker.

It began as a plein air show and moved soon after to pine-paneled confines in month-long residency at the Heritage House.

“Spirit of Place is a committee of a committee of the Westport Chamber of Commerce,” Johnston said.