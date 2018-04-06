A century of life, writing and Adirondack lore

× Expand Photo/Traditional Arts in Upstate New York A photo of Edith Cutting at the family farm, taken circa 1995 when she was honored by Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) with a North Country Heritage Award. A radio interview done at the time reflects on her life and writing. KEENE VALLEY | A century casts a long line in one life. For Edith E. Cutting, who celebrated her 100th birthday last Saturday, much of that time was spent writing, teaching and collecting Adirondack folklore centered around her family farm in Lewis. She traveled at times, stirring interest in folklore from parts of Scandinavia, Europe and areas around New York. Her achievements and travels home to visit her parents Leon O. and Cora (Bartlett) Cutting are mentioned often in area newspapers from 1934 onward. A bulk of Edith’s papers, manuscripts and letters are archived at the M. E. Grenander Department of Special Collections & Archives Science Library at SUNY Albany. She was born March 31, 1918 in Elizabethtown and attended the high school here. On a warm Monday evening in July 1933, the graduating class gathered for their music and theatrical performances, according to the Post-Record. The class play, presented at graduation, looked ahead 10 years to an imagined reunion scene on the front porch at the home of Louise Prime. “The class poem was written and delivered by Edith Cutting, valedictorian of the class. Donald MacDougal, a member of the class, rendered a vocal solo “Trees” and the entire school sang “School Days” and “Where, Oh Where,” according to the news account. On Tuesday, the formal graduation ceremony offered more music and celebration. “The salutatorian’s address was given by Louise Prime and the valedictorian’s address by Edith Cutting,” the newspaper reported. Cutting went on with her studies at the New York State College for Teachers at Albany. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Librarianship there in 1938 and in 1941 started work at Cornell University on her Master’s Degree, which she received in the summer of 1945. Her formal published works began with 100 pages she submitted during undergraduate school to her professor Harold Thompson. Fifty years later, Edith remembered that assignment earning her the first A+ she received in college. Prof. Thompson cites her significant contribution in the book Body, Boots & Britches: Folktales, Ballads and Speech from Country New York. It was first published in 1939 by J.B. Lippencott.

“Miss Edith Cutting of that ‘up-histed’ (Adirondack) land brought me more than a hundred typed pages of ballads and other songs, tall tales, legends, proverbs, weather-rhymes, beliefs in the supernatural, games, retorts, and assorted lore of the lumberjacks,” Thompson wrote. “Her grandfather, her father, and a number of uncles have all worked in the ‘wildwoods.’ A grandmother’s uncle was a whaler who left to the family a fascinating log, a model ship, and some ‘pints’ about the weather. ... One great-grandfather was the Adirondack guide who built the first road around the Cascade lakes; that pioneer’s son, Grandfather White, was also a guide.” The stories and lore came from Edith’s home on a hillside farm halfway between Lewis and Elizabethtown. The road today is called the Cutting Road. Cutting marked all her early years on those acres with three siblings, one older sister, Eleanor; one brother, Norman; and the youngest sister, Esther. Her father, Leon, was a farmer by profession and “spent his entire life tilling the soil,” old newspapers suggest. He also spent over 20 years as a gardener and caretaker at the Deer’s Head Inn. It was the family and their farm and neighbors that provided tales for her first book: Lore of an Adirondack County, published first in 1944 by Cornell University Press and again in 1972 by Denton Publications. Cutting published another collection of folklore, Whistling Girls and Jumping Sheep, in 1951, in cooperation with the New York Folklore Society. Later works included several novels, among them a fiction for young readers based in Keene called “A Quilt for Bermuda,” published by Scholastic Book Services in 1978. Cutting never married but traveled extensively with family and friends, according to her nephew Allan Clark, of Moriah, former school principal there. Clark is the son of Edith’s older sister Eleanor (Mrs. Ira Clark). He provides guardianship for his aunt and visits her often. She spent a career teaching English, first in Ellenberg Depot then for many years in Johnson City schools, he said. The town is located near Binghamton. But Cutting returned home often. “She would drive up for the holidays and would observe the kids and then write stories about them,” he reminisced.

“She loved to do that.” While Lore of an Adirondack County was her first major work, Clark said there are many stories, poetry and writings held by family. “She wrote for Scholastic Magazine, the children’s publications used in classrooms. And she would also write the questions. She wrote a lot of them.” Clark’s mother Eleanor also published a book of Adirondack lore: Memories on and Adirondack Farm, based on raising a family in AuSable Forks. “No, the gift for writing didn’t rub off on us,” Clark said of the many cousins with a chuckle. But the farm did. “My grandfather was on the farm until he died. The farm stayed in the family until not too long ago, it was sold after Evelyn (Edith’s sister-in-law) died.” It was an old-fashioned farm, Clark said, with a small dairy herd and springtime maple sugaring operation, some chickens and gardens. The family moved Cutting to the Neighborhood House from Johnson City, he said, about five years ago to be closer to family. Cutting is an aunt to Essex County Sheriff Richard B. Cutting, a son of her brother, Norman. IN HER OWN WORDS In sorting through papers at Edith Cutting’s Neighborhood House residence, her nephew Allan Clark found a few paragraphs of recent writing, holding memories she talks about often these days. “I would say it was written sometime in the first couple of years she was at the Neighborhood House. It was something she talked about many times,” Clark said in an interview with the Sun. “It may be one of the last pieces of writing she did. The title is mine.” Reminiscing By Edith Cutting “Our life changes as we grow older. We remember things we used to do and places we used to go. Think of the Jack in the Beanstalk that we used to climb, and the rock we used to stand on to reach the mailbox hoping there’d be a letter from Aunt Dora or Aunt Jennie, whose lives seemed so different from ours. Aunt Jennie was a nurse in World War one – so different from our farm and barn and Aunt Dora raised pigs and taught them to lie down and roll over like dogs.