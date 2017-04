× Expand Photo provided From left are: Zach Russell, Chance Potter, John-Roch Sears, Chad Stephens and Amber Dushane.

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade donned red noses recently in support of National Red Nose Day, a day of charity towards others. Students donated $1 per nose. The money collected will help to sponsor a week at Camp Dudley or Camp Kiniya for one lucky student.