A Gift to Remember re-opens after Port Henry fire

× Rhonda Sargent’s A Gift to Remember is back in business after a fire destroyed her former space two days before the grand opening. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | Among the personalized gifts created by artist Rhonda Sargent is a mug that says “Life is Better Around a Fire.”

Not always.

Sargent had just made a major change in her life by leaving a full-time job and moving in to her shop, A Gift To Remember, in the Adirondacks Community Works building in Port Henry this past April, just days prior to the structure going up in flames.

When the fire struck, she was two days away from her grand opening.

“I was really excited, because I had always wanted a shop,” Sargent said. “But my plans got changed.”

Last month, they changed again, but this time for the better, as Susan McHone gave her space to operate in her Port Gifts and Arts shop on Broad Street in exchange for being on hand to run the store a couple of days a week — a deal for which Sargent is extremely grateful.

Sargent got other help as well, including from her former co-workers in Vermont.

And many people are happy to see her back in business in a town always on the lookout for retail.

“It’s inspirational, what she does,” said Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague.

Sargent’s gifts range across the spectrum of touching, whimsical and humorous (another mug says “This Cup of Coffee Saved My Life).

Her “Life is Better” mug does well in the campgrounds, as well as the “Happy Camper” mug. Also included in the inventory are coasters, tiles, keychains and slate art. She can personalize gifts and makes art of photos and memorabilia.

The fire cost her inventory, but fortunately she said she had not moved in her equipment when the building burned.

McHone said the arrangement works perfectly for both of them.

“Having Rhonda working a couple of days at the shop is a huge bonus for me, because now we can be open six days a week instead of the previous four,” she said. “It’s also a plus for both of us because people who come into the shop for her items will also see and hopefully purchase items I buy for the shop as well as other crafter’s items.”

McHone said Sargent has a following in the community, and also a winning personality which makes her a good proprietor.

Port Gifts and Arts opened in 2017 with a combination of gift items, including jewelry, handbags, home goods, and ADK books and souvenirs, and local craft items, including pottery, rag rugs, artwork, quilts and knit goods.

“I was also a part owner in the shop previously in this space, which was called Made in the Mountains, which was mainly a local craft good shop and was operated for three years. So, all in, this is my fifth year operating in this space.”

