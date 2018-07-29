A new look could be in store for Indian Lake website

× Tom Williams from the Paradox Consulting Group gave a presentation on website design to the Indian Lake Town Board, last week. Paradox Consulting has redone a number of other town’s websites, including Horicon and North Hudson. Photo by Christopher South

INDIAN LAKE | The Town of Indian Lake could be getting an attractive new website after hearing a presentation from Tom Williams, president of the Paradox Consulting Group.

“A lot of towns’ websites are not as modern as they could be,” Williams said at a recent town board meeting.

“From an aesthetic point, it’s boring,” he said after the meeting.

Williams said he would be putting together a proposal for the Town of Indian Lake, which would include the price.

Paradox Consulting recently designed a new website for the towns of Horicon and North Hudson.

The Town of Horicon paid $5,500 for the initial website design and $300 for a training manual. North Hudson Supervisor Ronald Moore said he recalled a similar cost for his town’s site.

INFO ON INVASIVES

As the town’s official site, it could be more representative of Indian Lake as well as having mobile compatibility, he said.

Williams, who has four decades of marketing experience, said he feels his interest in the Adirondacks can help make the site a better representation of the town while also making it more user friendly.

Williams also floated collecting email addresses for a town-maintained database.

“You can have new features and still maintain a traditional look, but having a town website you can be proud of can be an advantage,” Williams said.

One common denominator on recently created websites in the North Country includes information on invasive species control.

Williams said the business community, even if they don’t understand the science, can help promote the control of invasives.

One lodging business, he said, offered a discount to individuals who used a boat washing station.

“People who live here know the lakes have to be clean. It’s important to put this information on the website,” he said.

Williams said Paradox Consulting would help the town collect and organize information about the town, which the town would update.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The state Department of Health has directed the Town of Indian Lake to repair a leak in a water tank on Indian Lake.

Sewer and Water Superintendent Kevin King told the town board the tank has had a leak about three-quarters of the way up that was discovered in 2016.

He said the DOH inspector wants the leak fixed, which he estimated would cost $1,000.

The board authorized a video inspection of the tank, to have the leak repaired and addressing some dents on the top of the tank, which King thought could be a problem for the DOH inspector.

The board has also authorized a proposal for Parks and Recreation to work 10-hour days.

Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells said the Department of Highways employees work 10-hour days, four days per week, and Sewer and Water Department employees are working 9-hour days.

The town board made the appointment of Tatiana Coffinger, Esq., as the interim town justice for a term from July 2 to Dec. 31. In addition, the court hours will change to Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 2.