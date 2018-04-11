A new vision for Saranac Lake

× Expand The Saranac Lake Brand Study Advisory Panel and ROOST will host a public meeting April 17 to discuss a branding strategy for Saranac Lake.

SARANAC LAKE | Several local organizations have come together to get the message out that Saranac Lake is “The Adirondack’s Coolest Place.”

A branding project for Saranac Lake will be part of a public meeting hosted by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) and the Brand Study Advisory Panel Tuesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m. at the Saranac Lake ROOST office, 193 River St.

The meeting will discuss the work completed to date on creating a brand message for the Saranac Lake region, and to solicit feedback on the project.

“We want to get a description out there of what branding is about and review the results of our findings so far,” said ROOST Executive Director James McKenna. “After we are through this meeting, we have to look at everything together and how to get everyone on board.”

The presentation will consist of the survey results and preliminary concepts developed by the advisory panel. Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on the concepts.

Part of the goal of the advisory panel is to create more than a logo or tagline, according to their mission statement.

“A brand is a unique image and message that increases awareness of the community for both tourism and economic development when adopted and integrated consistently. A brand reflects the customer’s impression of a product, destination, or organization,” it said.

The advisory panel set up a process to complete their branding mission, including identifying a common goal, research, establishing the brand message, design and implementation.

For information, visitsaranaclake.com/brand.