A proud evening for Northern Adirondack

ELLENBURG — Mixed emotions, mainly pride and excitement, fluttered through the air as 40 students at Northern Adirondack Central School graduated last Friday evening.

Although they all celebrated a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, one particular student is chasing her somewhat newfound passion.

Jazlyne Pratt, 17, will attend East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, as a hearing and speech sciences major this August.

After she graduates, she hopes to work with children with hearing- and speech-related disabilities. In part, she owes this decision to growing up with her brother, Isaac, who’s partially deaf in his left ear. Without him, she might not have known the joy of helping people.

“I like the feeling of helping him,” said Jazlyne. “It makes me feel good when it works.”

Speech-language pathologists assess, diagnose and treat a variety of social communication and other disorders in children and adults, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, and Jazlyne has taken her first step toward this career field to achieve her dreams.

But her penchant for academic excellence prepared her well for college, and she has proved that hard work truly makes a difference.

Jazlyne was the vice president of her graduating class, and she holds a regents diploma with advanced designation with honors, with additional designation in math or science. For her, being able to help people is the main reason why she’s choosing this field.

“That’s what makes me the happiest,” said Jazlyne.

Jazlyne’s mother, Heather Pratt, also noted that Jazlyne graduated as the president of NAC’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and she’s been getting a leg up on her college classes, taking some of them in high school.

Pratt added her daughter has “been on the high honor roll since day one.”

When she goes to North Carolina to begin her undergraduate studies, she might run into old friends she used to know. As the daughter of a soon-to-be-retired Marine, Jazlyne spent a number of childhood years near Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base where her father was stationed.

Jazlyne started out with a diverse field of interests, occasionally thinking about speech-language pathology, but as time went on, her mind continually drifted back to helping children. She’s chased these ambitions head-on since last summer, when she realized this is the career for her.

“Knowing I’m going to college to help people – it makes me excited to start that,” she said.

Speaking about the entire graduating class, NAC High School President Michael Loughman said he is eager to see graduating students make that next step successfully, whether it be to college, trade school, the workforce or another direction entirely.

“It’s a big change,” said Loughman. “You just want to see them get there.”

NAC Middle School President Pamela Ross, on the other hand, tends to wax nostalgic. She said memories come to mind when she calls graduates’ names onstage — memories of things that happened back in middle school.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Ross. “We are a family.”

NAC Board of Education President Paul Gilmore said there’s always something different at each year’s graduation. He’s seen family members walk the stage before, and wishing his loved ones well can sometimes get emotional.

However, his advice to graduating students in a post-ceremony interview was simple and direct: “Whatever you think is worth fighting for, fight for it, because you’re not going to get a second chance.”

Such advice applies to Jazlyne as well as other students, but Pratt feels one of the evening’s main emotions: pride.

Pratt is not only seeing her daughter grow and excel in academics, but she’s also seen Jazlyne attend her alma mater. Jazlyne’s graduation at NAC marks the continuation of what might become a Pratt family legacy in the Ellenburg area — generation after generation of NAC students, an entire clowder of bobcats.

“I never thought my daughter would go where I went to high school,” said Pratt. “It makes me so proud that she’s here and she’s graduating.”