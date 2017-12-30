A story in one photograph

× Expand Photo used by permission, Julie M. Rowe and Champlain National Bank A family silhouette against a sunset on Lake Champlain at Point au Roche is featured on the cover of Champlain National Bank’s 2018 Calendar. It's hidden story has a message of family peace and strength.

ELLENBURG DEPOT — An evening in late September arrived with a sunset tossing hues of plum and brass on Lake Champlain.

The evenings often do in autumn here.

But in this moment, Julie Rowe was marking memories at Point au Roche for a family she’s known for years.

“The photo is one of many I had done for the family that day,” the Ellenburg Depot resident told The Sun.

“It was one of the last photos we’d taken.

“I asked them to stand at the shoreline, trying to get the silhouettes. For this one, I wanted to change the contrast a little bit, the moon was out and the lake was calm.”

Mom, dad and two children all turned toward the soft-orange sky.

The calm of that still image struck in contrast to world events that Rowe said tugged at her heartstrings as she edited the shot.

“There was a lot of bad news at the time. The shooting in Las Vegas. And to me, the photo was just calm. It is the epitome of all that it right with the world.

“They were laughing, they had just had a lot of fun that day. The little boy was shy in the beginning, but by the end he was laughing and jumping, playing on the beach. It was about stopping to take the time to appreciate the good things. Sometime you just have to do that.”

TOP WINNER

Rowe had submitted and won entry to the Champlain National Bank’s annual calendar photo contest before.

So she shared the family photo taken at Point Au Roche with a caption entry: “In a world of heartbreak, sometimes your heart just needs to rest.”

“This one was not technically complex,” she said of the shutter speed and composition.

“It really was more about the content.”

The still capture happened just about the bank opened their annual contest, a community event that brings unique eyes and focus from towns and villages in Essex and Clinton county.

The image won acceptance as a finalist just when Rowe learned the mom, her friend silhouetted against a September sunset sky, was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.