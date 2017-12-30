A story in one photograph

Photo used by permission, Julie M. Rowe and Champlain National Bank
A family silhouette against a sunset on Lake Champlain at Point au Roche is featured on the cover of Champlain National Bank’s 2018 Calendar. It's hidden story has a message of family peace and strength.
ELLENBURG DEPOT — An evening in late September arrived with a sunset tossing hues of plum and brass on Lake Champlain.
The evenings often do in autumn here.
But in this moment, Julie Rowe was marking memories at Point au Roche for a family she’s known for years.
“The photo is one of many I had done for the family that day,” the Ellenburg Depot resident told The Sun.
“It was one of the last photos we’d taken.
“I asked them to stand at the shoreline, trying to get the silhouettes. For this one, I wanted to change the contrast a little bit, the moon was out and the lake was calm.”
Mom, dad and two children all turned toward the soft-orange sky.
The calm of that still image struck in contrast to world events that Rowe said tugged at her heartstrings as she edited the shot.
“There was a lot of bad news at the time. The shooting in Las Vegas. And to me, the photo was just calm. It is the epitome of all that it right with the world.
“They were laughing, they had just had a lot of fun that day. The little boy was shy in the beginning, but by the end he was laughing and jumping, playing on the beach. It was about stopping to take the time to appreciate the good things. Sometime you just have to do that.”
TOP WINNER
Rowe had submitted and won entry to the Champlain National Bank’s annual calendar photo contest before.
So she shared the family photo taken at Point Au Roche with a caption entry: “In a world of heartbreak, sometimes your heart just needs to rest.”
“This one was not technically complex,” she said of the shutter speed and composition.
“It really was more about the content.”
The still capture happened just about the bank opened their annual contest, a community event that brings unique eyes and focus from towns and villages in Essex and Clinton county.
The image won acceptance as a finalist just when Rowe learned the mom, her friend silhouetted against a September sunset sky, was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.
The win worked to boost their spirits, she said.
“The timing of it was pretty incredible,” Rowe said.
“Given that a medical diagnosis came in October; given that this is such a strong family, it really emphasized, to me, that you don’t take life for granted and you enjoy the little things.
“And despite a life-altering illness, they really pulled together as a family,” Rowe said.
GIvING BACK
Unaware of the story unfolding behind the photo, Jackie Hallock, a vice president for Champlain National Bank, said their committee made the final selection, choosing from 25 finalists to fill 13 spots in the calendar.
They chose the family silhouette to grace the cover before learning the story unfolding behind it.
“We select a variety of seasons and a variety of places familiar to all of our communities in both counties. The information we get with each submission is the photographer’s name, their hometown and the location where the photograph was taken,” said Hallock.
The landscape and lakefront is brilliantly defined through the eyes of local photographers, she said.
“We thought it would be a unique way to give back to the community. We are always looking for ways we can highlight and support the area and its natural beauty.
“It’s now become an annual tradition, and we hear about how people look forward to both submitting their pictures, voting for their favorites and then receiving a copy every year.
“We’ve also given some budding photographers a place to show their work,” Hallock said.
And this photograph, it turned out, Hallock said, has a special story.
Its placement as the 2018 cover seems to accentuate the importance of familial connection and peace captured by Rowe last fall.
“I was surprised: The fact that it wasn’t environmental, but human nature maybe had something to do with it,” Rowe mused.
“I was just lucky. The stars aligned. We had great people and the lighting was perfect.
“But the focus for me really was on family, just taking a moment to recognize all that is good in the world: Family unity, calm, peace. It just gives people a lot of strength. It’s okay to just stop for a moment and enjoy what is today.”
Enthusiasm for the contest has grown ever since the first year, with over 200 photographs submitted for Champlain National Bank’s 2018 calendar.
Submissions reach from Lake Placid to the northern shores of Lake Champlain and south to the meandering Boquet and Au Sable rivers and forests in between.
“There are a variety of seasons, a variety of areas that come in from photographers,” Hallock said.
“But all of them are familiar to our customers.” ■