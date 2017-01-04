Thurman in limbo as annual meeting ends in chaos

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Former Thurman town board member Susan Shepler, still empowered as Deputy Town Supervisor, listens to the reactions of two state troopers after she described the chaos that occurred at the town’s reorganizational meeting Jan. 3. The Troopers responded to quell the discord at the town hall — which included angry accusations and shoving — and to clear the building.

ATHOL — The town of Thurman’s Local government functions came to a standstill Jan. 3 after a slim majority of the newly-aligned town board refused to pass routine municipal resolutions that allow government to operate, and questioned the basic authority of the supervisor to run a meeting and serve as the town’s chief executive.

The town’s reorganizational meeting ended in chaos Tuesday, with state troopers clearing the town hall after several citizens exchanged angry accusations — and a shove or two.

Newly outnumbered three-to-two on the town board by political opponents, Supervisor Evelyn Wood adjourned the town’s annual reorganizational meeting after newly-seated board member Cynthia Hyde refused to stop voicing protests concerning parliamentary procedure and questioning Wood’s authority.

Wood and second-term town councilman John Youngblood left the meeting, leaving Wood’s three political opponents on the five-seat board asserting that the meeting hadn’t been adjourned with their approval and threatening to pass their own resolutions without Wood and Youngblood present.

But with the majority of the audience of local citizens exiting the town hall, and town clerk Jeannie Sprague ceasing her note-taking and retreating to her office with a dismayed look on her face and tear-filled eyes, the three rebel board members — two of them elected in November — backed down from their pronouncements of mutiny.

Earlier, many of those in the audience jeered or cheered the board members’ actions.

The chaos began when former town clerk Cynthia Hyde, elected to the town board in November, objected to a routine annual resolution — routine in New York towns — that provides for the supervisor to sign specified contracts and conduct the town’s daily functions.

Supervisor Wood responded that restricting her power to conduct such routine business, including signing checks and legal documents — would require board members to be on duty all day throughout the year at the town hall to make day-to-day decisions.

Also, board member Michael Eddy questioned the town’s contracts that were listed in the table of resolutions.

“I don’t like leaving you as only signer of contracts,” he said to Wood, who responded that many of them had already been ratified, and that she would only be signing contracts as approved by the town board.

Eddy as well as Hyde and new board member Kathy Templeton, also elected in November, voted down the routine annual resolutions.

As Hyde proposed changing the resolution’s wording to restrict what documents the supervisor could sign, Wood suggested that Hyde draft her proposal and submit it for board members to be able to review for at least four days prior to a meeting as specified in town policy, but Hyde persisted in her attempt to have the issue discussed at the meeting.

Repeated protests by Hyde, who ran against Wood for the town supervisor post in 2015, prompted Wood to declare the meeting adjourned.

Among the resolutions left without ratification Tuesday was one calling for the town to raise its compensation to meet the state’s new minimum wage law.

The town’s Meals on Wheels driver, the town hall janitor, plow wingmen, cemetery laborer and the deputy town clerk are now earning $8.75 per hour, and are to be raised to $9.75 per hour as of Dec. 31, according to new state regulations.

The board’s dissenting majority expressed opposition to raising the pay of the Wood’s secretarial assistant post from $12.50 per hour to $16.67 per hour for Lester Losaw, who has served in the past as the town’s bookkeeper. Wood explained the cost of the raise was offset by a proportional decrease in Losaw’s hours.

Left in limbo, without ratification, were contracts with the attorneys for the town, the town engineer, the town health officer, the registrar of vital statistics, the deputy town clerk, the deputy highway superintendent, the supervisor’s secretary, the animal control services, the town historian, fire alarm services and the shared services agreement with the state Department of Transportation.

The town’s official holidays, official newspapers, mileage allowance, meeting dates, procedure for opening competitive bids, and mileage allowance were also not approved.

But the board did unanimously approve its polling place, bonding for public officers and investment policy.

Contacted at home after the meeting, Wood said the town attorney might have to attend the town’s next town board meeting Jan. 10 to interpret basic town law to the three dissenting board members about town executive authority, and explain potential consequences of not enacting routine municipal policies.

“I don’t think we can even pay bills at this point, and it may spell financial disaster for the town,” she said. “My biggest concerns are paying the bills, and complying with the law. With these board members playing games, it could be a matter of public safety and endangering the lives of our citizens.”