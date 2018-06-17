A tale of two SUNY Adirondack graduates

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Christopher South Supervisor Peter McDevitt (Glens Falls-Ward 2), who presented Serena Ruzbacki and Jessica Young with a Certificate of Excellence from the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The two were identified by SUNY Adirondack as students who overcame obstacles to earn degrees from the two-year college located in Queensbury. The women graduated on May 11, and both plan to attend a four-year college in the fall. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Christopher South Supervisor Peter McDevitt (Glens Falls-Ward 2), who presented Serena Ruzbacki and Jessica Young with a Certificate of Excellence from the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The two were identified by SUNY Adirondack as students who overcame obstacles to earn degrees from the two-year college located in Queensbury. The women graduated on May 11, and both plan to attend a four-year college in the fall. Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Board of Supervisors have recognized Serena Ruzbacki and Jessica Young, two women who overcame years-long obstacles and graduated from a two-year SUNY Adirondack program, and who will be pursuing degrees at four-year colleges.

Ruzbacki, 23, grew up moving back and forth between her parents’ homes in Minerva and Johnsburg, graduating from the Minerva Central School.

In her final semester of high school, she was taking one college class per day while struggling with undiagnosed mental health issues.

Ruzbacki was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder after a suicide attempt.

She said she would go from feeling on top of the world and the next day she could be on the floor ready to die. She was able to overcome her disability with the help of medication, therapy and the support of family and friends, noting that for the last two and a half years, she has been off medication.

Ruzbacki graduated with a 3.02 grade point average and has been accepted into the Linguistics Program at SUNY Albany for the fall semester.

Young entered SUNY Adirondack right after she graduated high school in 2004.

At the time, she was not interested in academics and spent much of her time enjoying her new freedoms and partying with friends.

After switching majors several times, she left a trail of bad grades before she dropped out of college having earned a 1.75 grade point average. She became a mother shortly thereafter, and single mother not much later.

She worked various jobs to support herself and her son, and while working two jobs feared the threat of homelessness was just one missed paycheck away.

Without a degree, she felt her options were limited, and she applied and was accepted to SUNY Adirondack a second time. However, due to her past record at the school, she was told she could not receive financial aid.

“I knew I could not pay out of pocket, and I started to cry right on the couch in the office,” Young said.

At that point, a woman walked out and said, “Let’s see what we can do.”