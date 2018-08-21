Podcast boom maps Plattsburgh’s multitudes

× Expand Photo courtesy TRASHburgh Your browser does not support this type of audio file. TRASHcast co-hosts Matt Hall, Andrew Taylor, Austin Petrashune pose with guest panelist Jordan Hill. In the audio clip above, hear Hall talk about his podcast and the local culture that acts as a foundation to most projects he works on.

PLATTSBURGH | The first episode of “TRASHcast” was recorded in a heatwave.

Temperatures in the Lake City rose above 90 degrees that day.

Sweating, trying anything to keep cool, Matt Hall sat in his studio with the show’s co-hosts, Austin Petrashune and Andrew Taylor, and recorded a podcast designed to discuss local news — not with angry pundits and measured analysis, but with jokes among friends.

Hall’s show with Petrashune and Taylor is one of a number of podcasts that have blossomed in the area as of late, in part through a network of nine shows bolstered by North Volume owner Damian Battinelli.

“TRASHcast” is independent from that network, but shares a common thread with the shows featured there.

It’s local content, created by local people for local people. The result is a kind of deep-dive into Plattsburgh’s multitudes, and the different cultures that converge every day in this city.

WHY PLATTSBURGH?

Hall, a Syracuse native, has lived and worked here for over a decade. Through gigs with a number of local bands, his early involvement with the ROTA Studio & Gallery and as the creator of “TRASHburgh,” an ongoing improv comedy and variety series, he’s explored the “trashier side of Plattsburgh” and gotten to know the DIY creators that augment the area’s underground, alt-music scene.

Though this place is known as the Lake City, Plattsburgh has long struggled with its identity, Hall said.

“A lot of people get very down on the place.”

Comparisons to Burlington, Vermont, the so-called Queen City across the lake, have lingered — and largely missed the mark:

“We have a very strong local culture, and some of it just needs to be cultivated better,” Hall told The Sun.

“We’re here. We have us. We have a culture, we have a lot to offer and it’s important not to lose that.”

That local culture is something that’s long been an underlying foundation to everything Hall creates.

“That’s why TRASHburgh, the show, is really focused on local,” he said. “It’s really not intended for people not in the area. It’s nice to have local content, to see your neighbors, see people you know and hear those stories. It makes the whole thing more real and tangible.”

One of the questions that Lowell Wurster, host of North Volume’s intensive music podcast The Lowell Show, asks his guests in nearly interview is simply: Why are you here?

“I interview local people, people that are living locally or those who come to share their gift with people who live here,” said Wurster. “Why are they here? So many people here talk about trying to leave.

“The answers kind of show what we have in our community.”

Matthew Waite, an attorney and host of “Why Waite? Innovate!” on North Volume, interviews North Country activists, innovators and news-makers in an effort to amplify their voices and learn more about the causes they’re passionate about.

“What we’re trying to do is reflect the community and have people on that are trying to move the community forward,” he said.

Another host, Nick Dubay, fronts a podcast about mental health.

Jess and Caitlyn Lapier, co-owners of the downtown clothing store Dress Code, host “At Least I Tried,” a podcast that brings listeners along — almost arm-in-arm, as if walking with a friend — on their adventures.

Other shows on the network deal with topics ranging from sex to real estate and retro gaming.

“We’re not only talking about the North Country to the North Country, we’re talking about the North Country to the world,” Battinelli told The Sun.

The network was born in part through a lack of podcasting in the area, he said.

“We started with one, then two, and we became a network. I can’t believe what these guys have done so far. The conversations these guys have, whether it’s funny or real or deep, it’s really incredible.”

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Your browser does not support this type of audio file. A portion of the North Volume crew. Pictured are podcasters Matthew Waite, Lowell Wurster, Jessica and Caitlyn Lapier; North Volume owner Damien Battinelli and a production engineer. In the audio clip above, listen to Waite talk about how he aims to revive the art of conversation and promote the value of communication with his podcast "Why Waite? Innovate!"

THE ART OF CONVERSATION

Unlike other mediums of media, where deadlines, news holes and television slots impose certain limitations, podcasts carry an expansive, virtually-unlimited platform for creators like Wurster.

What happens in each show is limited only by the imagination and direction of its host.

“It’s about human interaction. I have ideas and things I want to hit on, but it’s really about them and where they want to go,” said Wurster, a longtime musician, concert promoter and member of Lucid.

Hall, Taylor and Petrashune sift through the top local headlines on various news sites and cover anything that peaks their interest.

Jess and Caitlyn Lapier come prepared with challenges for one another, but usually just end up having a conversation.

When sitting down to record his show, Waite comes prepared with questions and much like a journalist, conducts independent research on his subjects before they come into the studio. But like his counterparts, where the conversation goes, it goes.

“I’m hoping that we can change the culture,” Waite said.

In a time when so many people listen to music all day, block out the world, don’t listen to others, Waite hopes to revive the art of conversation and make lasting connections.

“We’re hoping to maybe create this cultural change for people where we’re having more conversations, we’re reviving the conversations and listening to the people around us. Instead of just listening to music and feeling better about — no, we’re actually learning about our community, we’re learning about sustainability, we’re learning about art, we're learning about culture and we're learning about how you can improve yourself.

“If they're actually listening to things in their community, North Country Public Radio, engaging in conversation with people then I think the sky’s the limit for this community.”