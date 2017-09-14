Abandoned houses get attention

× The old Bullock House on Elizabeth Street near College Street is caving in and Moriah officials are preparing to take action. The abandoned house has significant unpaid taxes that would enable Essex County to take possession. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah is preparing to take action against abandoned properties that have become dangerous.

Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said many of the homes have years of unpaid property taxes, but asbestos concerns have counties wary of seizing them for auction.

“Counties aren’t taking them because of the asbestos,” he said at a recent Town Council meeting. “They just sit there.”

Town Building Code Enforcement Officer Frank Slycord is cataloging all the places and taking pictures, he said.

“People walked away from some of them,” Scozzafava said. “They’re in the limbo stage before banks are taking them. They (owners) just walked away.”

The homes would previously have been demolished and hauled away, Scozzafava said, but new asbestos removal regulations imposed by the state Department of Labor have made that financially unfeasible.

“It’s the never-ending saga of abandoned properties in town,” he said. “I met with Department of Labor over the asbestos issue. It can cost $25,000 to $100,000 to take one home down. You have to do a condemnation proceeding.”

One place that is likely to get attention first is the old Bullock house on Elizabeth Street in Port Henry.

“The fire department can go in and wet it down,” Scozzafava said. “You rent a big backhoe and push it into a pile. The pile lays there.

“That building is going to fall in the street; it’s a real danger. It’s so close to the roadway.”