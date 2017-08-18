Abenaki expert to make Plattsburgh stop

PLATTSBURGH | Author Joseph Bruchac is coming to Plattsburgh on Aug. 22, bringing with him stories from a culture that dates back to the 1600s.

Bruchac will visit the Plattsburgh Public Library on Tuesday to sign copies of his books, sing traditional American Indian songs and tell stories from Abenaki culture.

For the Abenaki, storytelling is indispensable.

More than entertainment, stories are used as a prominent teaching method for young children.

“My favorite story to tell changes from one audience to the next,” Bruchac told The Sun. “I choose what to tell according to the feel of the audience. And when I am in the midst of telling any story, that story is my favorite.”

A Greenfield Center native, Bruchac is a prolific writer — publishing more than 120 books and writing stories, poems and articles for over 500 publications.

“Talking Leaves” follows the story of a young Cherokee boy, whose father, Sequoya, invented a writing system for the Cherokee language in the early 19th century, he said.

Bruchac has been to Plattsburgh before — performing in schools around the area and, on his off-time, snowshoeing on Lake Champlain.

According to Bruchac, there is a lot modern residents can learn about the area from the Abenaki people:

“We could learn much about wise use of the land and its resources from our Abenaki patterns of interacting with the Adirondack ecosystem in ways which never took too much and always attempted to maintain a balance,” he said.

Bruchac will appear at the Plattsburgh Public Library on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Tickets are free. For more information, visit plattsburghlib.org or call 563-0921.