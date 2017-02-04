ACAP opens new childcare center

× Expand Photo provided

LEWIS — In any given year, ACAP Child Care Resource and Referral, an agency that works to improve the quality of life of low-income families, receives numerous calls from parents seeking childcare.

According to ACAP Director Marge Zmijewski, this shows a need well beyond the capacity of the family day cares in the area.

So when the Town of Lewis offered space in the old school on Route 9, ACAP knew this could be their chance to start up a new and exciting program for young children.

“We have worked hard to develop a space where children can play, and learn,” Zmijewski said.

In the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, children learn more than they do for the rest of their lives, she says.

The site officially opened on Sept. 6, but parents and children had the opportunity to visit the site and meet the staff on Sept. 2. They currently have six infants and toddlers and five pre-school age enrolled. They have two open slots for infants and toddlers and six for pre-school age.

For more information, visit acapinc.org.