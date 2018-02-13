Access for the disabled takes spotlight as Boreas debate enters next phase

As DEC takes reins, stakeholders gird for debate over access for motorized wheelchairs

× Expand File photo With the classification for Boreas Ponds now approved by the Adirondack Park Agency, access for the disabled will play a central role as stakeholders discuss how much of the final 590 feet of road leading up to the ponds will be kept open. RAY BROOK | The Boreas Pond Tract classification has been approved by the Adirondack Park Agency and is now awaiting the governor’s signature. Stakeholders are preparing to hammer out the details over the final 590 feet of roadway from the Gulf Brook Road barricade to the ponds themselves. At the center of the emerging debate is whether motorized wheelchairs should be granted access. The APA approved classification Alternative 2B on Feb. 2 by a 8-1 vote, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Unit Management Plan (UMP) process will govern precisely what recreational uses will be allowed. Advocacy groups believe the process, which is expected to begin this spring, may be as contentious as the public hearing process itself, which created 24 hours of oral testimony and more 11,000 written public comments in late-2016, a level of engagement the agency has called “astonishing.” “This is where the rubber meets the road,” said North Hudson Town Supervisor Ron Moore. FINAL 590 FEET Stakeholders have long sparred over how long Gulf Brook Road, the seven-mile thoroughfare granting access to the namesake ponds from Blue Ridge Road, should be kept open. The former logging road is barricaded at three miles under the DEC’s interim access plan. Alternative 2B will keep the road open via a Wild Forest corridor up to a tenth of a mile from the ponds. Under the classification, the state agency will be allowed motorized access for maintenance, but the public will not. “The public would not have motorized access for this last tenth of a mile to get to the dam,” said APA Deputy Director of Planning Kathy Regan at a committee meeting on Feb. 1. APA board member Chad Dawson, who cast the lone dissenting vote, repeatedly questioned how the state could balance environmental safeguards while also providing “reasonable access” to the ponds. “There’s certainly plenty of waterbodies in the state of New York that are public and accessible that everybody of all abilities can access,” Dawson said. “There are very few of them that are isolated, that are there for the future.” Everyone wants opportunities, he said. “But everyone can’t have an opportunity to everything.”

CP3 RESURFACES Alternative 2B utilizes an area about an eighth of a mile north of the Gulf Brook Road as the Wilderness and Wild Forest boundary, with the division broken out along a north-south axis. The first of two proposed parking lots will be located about three miles into the parcel at the interim access gate. Boreas Ponds Road extends northeast past the Four Corners to an abandoned 50-by 75-square-foot landing that APA staff have indicated may be used for a second disabled-only parking area. “We’ve estimated parking for a few cars, but it depends on if they’re van-accessible or what kind of parking areas there are,” said Regan. Access the Adirondacks, a coalition of sportsmen and local officials, has called for between 6 and 10 spaces in “close proximity of the ponds.” Wheelchairs are allowed anywhere pedestrians are on state land. But Access hopes at least four spaces would fall under the DEC’s CP3 program which grants the agency the authority to issue temporary permits to the disabled for motorized access to certain state lands on a case-by-case basis. Users could then transverse from the lot to put-in spots for canoeing or kayaking. CP3 is prohibited under a Wilderness designation, as is public motor vehicle use by anyone — including the DEC. The program is highly controversial amongst stakeholders. ATVs are among the motor vehicles permitted under the policy. BeWildNY, a coalition of environmental groups, believes CP3 cracks the door open for their usage on the parcel, a claim Access has fervently denied is their intent. Regan acknowledged access to the disabled was a key issue underpinning classification considerations. “Our problem with providing CP3 access to the ponds, or close to the ponds, was that if it was Primitive, it wouldn’t have worked because CP3 only applies to areas in Wild Forest,” she said. Dawson repeatedly sought clarification on the policy and peppered staff with questions. “Does every lake have to be CP3 accessible?” Dawson asked. “Does it have to have universal access? I think it’s a public policy question. We don’t have a lot of direction in the (State Land Master Plan). That’s something we need to discuss and talk about because it shapes how I think about these alternatives.”

Other places may be more appropriate for CP3, said Dawson, who said he believed there has already been a “significant compromise” between the stakeholders in the long-running debate, which he called “contrived.” “We’ve sort of got this battle line drawn around this road, and it disturbs me that it’s come down to that as a sort of this philosophical argument,” Dawson said. “There are a lot of places someone can go in the Adirondacks and get motorized access,” he continued. “Let’s just leave one of them alone for present and future generations.” As talk of CP3 repeatedly surfaced, APA board members continually deferred to the upcoming UMP process and batted away speculation as to what uses would or would not be allowed on the newly acquired state land. “This classification here offers possibilities — not certainties — and the UMP is where that would be entertained, including all the controls that would go for controlling access, whether a permit system, or what have you,” said Robert Stegemann, the DEC designee to the APA. APA staff were briefed on CP3 by DEC Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Carol Fraser last January, said APA Chairman Sherman Craig. Craig said he is under the impression that the potential second parking area is “very much” in keeping with what Fraser described as appropriate for universal access and CP3. “I don’t believe that handicap accessibility in one way or another is required for every resource that we’ve purchased,” Craig said. “However this particular one is incredible, so I would have a hard time arguing this was a resource that’s not appropriate for CP3 or universal (access).” HISTORICAL BACKGROUND Adirondack Local Government Review Board Chairman Fred Monroe said the debate recalls two landmark federal court cases. The state must make “reasonable accommodation” for people with disabilities as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Monroe said, and Boreas falls within that category — particularly when taking into account the existing infrastructure on the parcel, including the network of former logging roads and the man-made Boreas Ponds Dam. The DEC did not respond to an email seeking clarification on how universal access and CP3 fits into ADA statutes. But by the agency’s own admission, the ADA is the legislation that has the most bearing on state recreational programs, with “guidelines for analysis of facilities, implementation of accessibility minimum standards and a system of accountability,” according to their website.

“The (DEC) is, however, broadening the scope of its consideration to provide people with disabilities access which may involve the use of motor vehicles on certain lands under its jurisdiction.” Ted Galusha, a Warrensburg disability rights advocate, sparred with the agency throughout much of the 1990s, eventually bringing a case against the DEC in federal court. Galusha was awarded a federal court injunction in 1998 which directed the state to provide access to the disabled, a measure that immediately opened campsites, roads and trails. A federal consent order followed in 2001, which eventually paved the way for the current CP3 program. The second court case is Brown v. the Board of Education. “Separate is inherently unequal,” Monroe told The Sun. “If you take those two pieces of federal law together, DEC and APA should make some reasonable accommodation for the disabled.” On Dawson’s claims that there are other bodies of water available that offer access: “Why you don’t go there and let the disabled come here?” Monroe said. Environmental groups have said the presence of motor vehicles is disruptive to a natural sense of remoteness, a metric that is part of the intangible considerations APA takes into account when weighing land classifications. Depending on the parking area determined in the UMP, visitors might hear or see a vehicle, which would diminish that perspective. BeWildNY has expressed concerns over “constant vehicle traffic” within sight of the ponds, a measure they believe would defeat the Wilderness classification. “It’s very subjective,” Regan admitted. Monroe later responded, “The argument that it’s going to ruin someone’s hiking experience — I think it’s disingenuous.” The debate is also leavened by more practical considerations, primarily the ability of disabled adventurers to physically transport their gear. “For somebody in a wheelchair, if you preclude the ability to get to the dam — say that person wants to fish or go out his boat, kayak or canoe — there’s people that can get to the dam and be able to unload a canoe or a kayak into it, but not if they have to drag it 590 feet,” Monroe said. “It’s hard to be wheeling a wheelchair and dragging a boat.”

John Sheehan, a BeWildNY spokesman, has also expressed concerns over the transport of invasive species. “Most people could carry a bait bucket or an outboard motor that far, so it would be an open invitation to invasive species,” Sheehan said. NOT BLACK OR WHITE Several local officials perceived Dawson’s comments as insensitive when it comes to offering access for the disabled and elderly to one of the Adirondack Park’s most breathtaking vistas. “Throughout this whole process, in general, there’s been suggestions that there are lots of other places for people to go,” Moore said. “This is an opportunity for people of all abilities to go and see a view they probably can’t see anywhere else in the (Adirondack) Park.” Not all views of the High Peaks from the south are open to the public, said Moore, citing the privately-owned Elk Lake Lodge in North Hudson. Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber admitted not every destination can accommodate the disabled. The construction of a road to the top of the High Peaks, for instance, would be illogical. “But these issues are never that black or white,” Farber told The Sun. “I find myself personally troubled that we’d consciously make the decision to exclude (the disabled) and not take every position we can to make sure everyone can enjoy this particular pond.” Farber noted the debate revolves around offering accommodation to pre-existing infrastructure. “If we’ve got the opportunity to provide that, why wouldn’t we?” he said. “It’s a human instinct, a reaction that just comes natural to me.” Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston said he derives pleasure from watching guests of all abilities experience the Beaver Brook Trail System in Wilmington. “We don’t want to turn our backs on handicapped people,” Preston said. IDEAL SOLUTIONS? The conversation illustrated that there is still a lot of confusion among state officials about what those terms mean, said Sheehan. “It also showed that the APA was less than comfortable with the entire range of possibilities for the road and proposed parking site under the classification they approved,” Sheehan told The Sun in an email. “So it was good that they expressed some of those reservations in front of the DEC representatives in the room.”

DEC can fix some of the potential problems through the UMP, he said. Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages President Matt Simpson said it’s too early to zero in on an ideal situation. “What would make me happy would be to provide kayaks on the pond, a dock and handicap-accessible structure so they wouldn’t have to drag (kayaks) 590 feet,” Simpson told The Sun. Monroe floated the idea of kayaks reserved for certain permit-holders on handicap-accessible docks. Sheehan said the best way to allow access by the disabled to the second proposed lot — which BeWildNY believes should be kept to a maximum of six spaces — would be behind a gate operated by a DEC employee at the LaBier Flow cabin. Doing so would also safeguard against invasives, he said. Once either lot was full, BeWildNY believes there should be no additional parking allowed along the shoulder or along the road “with the possible exception of fall big game season only hunting access along the Boreas Ponds Road to the south/west (similar to what would be available along the Gulf Brook Road).” “Most of the public parking should remain where it is, about 3.5 miles away from the ponds,” Sheehan said. BeWildNY previously called for an elevated pathway around the ponds modeled after the infrastructure at John Dillon Park in Long Lake. The group remains opposed to CP3. “CP3 access allows the use of ATVs in Wild Forest,” said Sheehan. “It doesn’t mean simply parking for the disabled.” Access maintains that’s not the intent. “That’s not what we talk about,” said Monroe. “If that’s a concern, it’s possible to make a special management area where boats are allowed, but not ATVs.” Moore said Access will not back down. “All people should have access and that’s what we’re going to continue to fight for,” Moore said. Adirondack Wilderness Advocates (AWA), who have been highly critical of the classification, said it’s important to accommodate the disabled without allowing motorized access, which can be done by using universal design principles paired with increased services and accommodations. “For example, specially-designed equestrian equipment and services can provide back country access for differently-abled people, including those in wheelchairs,” Pete Nelson, a co-founder, told The Sun. “These are in common use.”